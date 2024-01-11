Erdoğan posted a photo on X of hundreds of secret agents

#Erdoğan #posted #photo #hundreds #secret #agents

January 11, 2024 – 5:30 p.m

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had to delete a photo of X, after it included hundreds of Turkish secret agents – 444.hu pointed out the Balkan Insight article. The Turkish president gave a speech at the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) and shared a picture from the footage taken there on his social media page. According to security analyst Burak Yildirim, Erdoğan was quite reckless. This is because the secret agents in the footage can be easily identified, which can put not only them, but also the agents’ families in danger.

After the backlash and security questions raised, Erdoğan deleted the photo. Meanwhile, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, who also shared some of the pictures taken from the conference room, did not delete his post, but only modified it. The paper says that Tunc’s previous post is still available on X, which has already been seen by nearly 50,000 users.

While the Turkish president got away with this, in 2020 the Turkish court ordered the arrest of several journalists because they revealed the identity of an MTI agent who died in Libya. On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense banned the use of phones with cameras during deployments. Because they believe that in this way soldiers can be easily exposed and key information can even be leaked to social media about military bases and ongoing operations.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Unprecedented, Hezbollah Uses Anti-tank Missiles Against Israel
Unprecedented, Hezbollah Uses Anti-tank Missiles Against Israel
Posted on
ZUS won’t tell you this. And there may be a lot of money waiting for you
ZUS won’t tell you this. And there may be a lot of money waiting for you
Posted on
Launch of Mars Moon Exploration Mission Postponed Until 2026
Launch of Mars Moon Exploration Mission Postponed Until 2026
Posted on
Snow: return to normal in Puy-de-Dôme, heavy goods vehicles authorized to travel on the A75
Snow: return to normal in Puy-de-Dôme, heavy goods vehicles authorized to travel on the A75
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News