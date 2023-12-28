Erdoğan Vs Netanyahu’s commotion after being compared to Hitler

#Erdoğan #Netanyahus #commotion #compared #Hitler

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Netanyahu also responded to Erdogan’s statement.

Reported AFP and , Thursday (28/12/2023), Erdogan said Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip were the same as the Nazis’ cruel treatment of the Jewish people. Erdogan made these comments when he attended a ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday (27/12) local time.

Turkey, which supports a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, criticized Israel’s air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip. Turkey even called Israel a ‘terror state’ and called for Israel’s leaders to be tried in an international court.

Sharpening his rhetoric, Erdogan said Turkey would welcome academics and scientists who face persecution because of their views on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He accused Western countries that support Israel of being involved in what he called ‘war crimes’.

“They used to vilify Hitler. What’s the difference between you and Hitler? They will make us miss Hitler. Is what Netanyahu is doing no less than what Hitler did?” he said.

“There is no difference between Netanyahu’s actions and Hitler’s,” Erdogan said in his statement.

He said Netanyahu was richer than Hitler because he had support from the United States (US). He said Israel had killed more than 20 thousand Palestinians.

“He (Netanyahu-red) richer than Hitler, he had support from the West. All kinds of support came from the United States. And what do they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans,” he said.

Erdogan has repeatedly criticized Israel for the attack on Gaza which he claimed was in response to the Hamas attack on October 7. He has also branded Netanyahu the ‘butcher of Gaza’ and called Hamas a ‘liberation group’.

