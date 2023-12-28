Erdoğan Vs Netanyahu’s commotion after being compared to Hitler

#Erdoğan #Netanyahus #commotion #compared #Hitler

Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Netanyahu also responded to Erdogan’s statement.

Reported AFP and , Thursday (28/12/2023), Erdogan said Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip were the same as the Nazis’ cruel treatment of the Jewish people. Erdogan made these comments when he attended a ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday (27/12) local time.

Turkey, which supports a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, criticized Israel’s air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip. Turkey even called Israel a ‘terror state’ and called for Israel’s leaders to be tried in an international court.

Sharpening his rhetoric, Erdogan said Turkey would welcome academics and scientists who face persecution because of their views on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He accused Western countries that support Israel of being involved in what he called ‘war crimes’.

“They used to vilify Hitler. What’s the difference between you and Hitler? They will make us miss Hitler. Is what Netanyahu is doing no less than what Hitler did?” he said.

“There is no difference between Netanyahu’s actions and Hitler’s,” Erdogan said in his statement.

He said Netanyahu was richer than Hitler because he had support from the United States (US). He said Israel had killed more than 20 thousand Palestinians.

“He (Netanyahu-red) richer than Hitler, he had support from the West. All kinds of support came from the United States. And what do they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans,” he said.

Also Read:  The Czech crown was struck after the shooting in Prague

Erdogan has repeatedly criticized Israel for the attack on Gaza which he claimed was in response to the Hamas attack on October 7. He has also branded Netanyahu the ‘butcher of Gaza’ and called Hamas a ‘liberation group’.

Read more on the next page.

(haf/haf)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: soft dikes and onlookers | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: soft dikes and onlookers | NDR.de – News
Posted on
He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him
He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him
Posted on
what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?
what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?
Posted on
Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency
Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News