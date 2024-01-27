Ergonomics in good shape at UQAM

#Ergonomics #good #shape #UQAM

Ergonomics, a field that mixes psychology, biomechanics and design, is flourishing thanks to growing interest from businesses. This practice is destined to take up more space in the workplaces of tomorrow.

Ergonomics is about making “changes in the work situation for the mental and physical well-being of workers, but also to increase production,” explains Cyril Groben, master’s student in Activity Sciences. physics in the concentration in ergonomics and intervention at UQAM.

According to the Commission for Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST), 161,962 occupational injuries were recorded in Quebec in 2022. This represents 12,150 occupational illnesses and 149,812 workplace accidents. .

An area with recent history

Ergonomics is one of the vestiges of the Second World War. In fact, this new profession was created to “improve the production of soldiers,” explains Nicole Vézina, who has taught ergonomics for 30 years at UQAM. In Quebec, it was only in the 1980s that the discipline gained popularity.

The teacher remembers that the field of ergonomics was so new when she was a student that there was no ergonomics diploma yet in Quebec. She obtained a doctorate in ergonomics at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts in Paris and then returned to the province to practice the profession.

The ergonomics program in Paris had attracted two other Quebecers, of whom she speaks with nostalgia. “We were probably the first three to arrive here with a doctorate,” she recalls. They are among the pioneers of Quebec ergonomics, today taught to new generations.

Ergonomics is now presented as a way of improving the production of a company thanks to the work of the ergonomist. To summarize, he or she observes the workers, conducts interviews, writes a report then proposes solutions adapted to each person based on the position occupied.

Élise Ledoux, responsible for ergonomics programs at UQAM, speaks of Nicole Vézina with pride. “She’s really the founder of what we can offer now,” she says.

UQAM training

“The professional master’s degree in ergonomics and intervention at UQAM attracts students from all over the world,” praises Nicole Vézina. The first teachers went to find their know-how in France and brought it back to Quebec. It is now the turn of international students to bring this knowledge back to their native countries, she emphasizes.

Nicole Vézina recognizes that each of her students “expresses empathy” towards workers. Indeed, in a profession where patient participation is essential, “you have to learn to get people involved,” she declares. Communication and empathy then become significant assets. UQAM training also includes work psychology courses.

According to Nicole Vézina, the strength of this training lies in UQAM’s ability to innovate to nourish the program. For example, Nicole Vézina, Élise Ledoux and four other ergonomist colleagues published the book L’intervention en ergonomie in 2011. This work is still used today in universities by students aspiring to become ergonomists.

A look at the future

Several types of work environment await master’s graduates. Taking on the position of ergonomist for a private company, being part of an ergonomics firm or being self-employed are some of the job prospects.

“It’s a very recent profession that is still developing. There are a lot of work opportunities,” says Cyril Groben, who is in his first year of his master’s degree, with optimism.

This great demand from businesses has an impact on the UQAM program. “ [Le corps enseignant a] difficulty in having students complete the second year of their master’s degree, because they are asked to enter the job market before obtaining their diploma,” admits Nicole Vézina.

Image credit: UQAM