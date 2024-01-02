Eric Dier placed in Mourinho’s sights again

Roma are in the market for a central defender

Eric Dier is once again being considered as a candidate to reinforce José Mourinho’s Roma, who are in the market for a central defender. It should be noted that the Portuguese coach has already guided the ex-Sporting player in London.

The information is provided by Calciomercato, which states that the Giallorossi intend to take advantage of the fact that Eric Dier is at the end of his contract to secure him at a low cost – the Romans cannot spend a lot of money due to financial fair play. Another option is to ‘close’ the 29-year-old English international, at no cost, but only for next season.

Bonucci, currently at Union Berlin, and Chalobah, from Chelsea, have also been appointed to Roma.

