Erica Sloan speaks at the CNIO about cancer and stress

#Erica #Sloan #speaks #CNIO #cancer #stress

He did so as a speaker at the international conference on metastasis organized by CNIO researchers Eva González-Suárez, Héctor Peinado and Manuel Valiente, with the support of the La Caixa Foundation. There she has talked about how the nervous system and situations such as stress are related to cancer.

Why did you start studying the relationship between the nervous system and cancer?

I started studying metastases, and then went on to investigate how nerve fibers control viruses. By doing so, I observed that the immune system cells located near the nerves became more infected, and this worsened the defensive response. Since I had worked in metastasis, I wondered what would happen if instead of having a viral infection you had cancer. How do nerves affect tumor cells? Thus we began to study the effect of neurotransmitters—the substances that neurons use to communicate—on cancer.

Did you soon see any effects?

We found that cancer spreads more rapidly in stressed animals. It was ten years ago. We then continued studying how neurotransmitters that act under stress conditions make tumor cells more invasive. We discovered that when there is a lot of stress the blood vessels in the lymph nodes [donde se fabrican las células del sistema inmunitario] They remodel, so that not only do the tumor cells become more invasive, but there are more routes by which they can leave the primary tumor and spread.

You investigate the relationship between stress, cancer and the immune system, that is, the body’s defenses. How do the changes you have described affect our immune response?

Defensive cells respond to stress very differently than tumor cells. If tumor cells become more invasive, immune system cells do just the opposite: they stay still. A healthy immune cell circulates through the body looking for other immune cells, to respond in a coordinated manner if they detect a threat. But if there is stress, the neurotransmitters slow down the immune cells, so that they do not interact with the others and cannot mount a defensive response.

So the effect is doubly negative.

That’s why I think signaling through the sympathetic nervous system [que implica la producción de neurotransmisores que transmiten un tipo de señal nerviosa] It is so important in cancer. They act on tumor cells and those of the immune system, generating vascular changes and probably also other effects, which other groups are already observing.

Does stress increase cancer risk?

The term risk implies influencing the possibility of cancer appearing, and no, for now we have no evidence of this. What we are talking about is that stress increases the progression of cancer once it already exists.

But stress is often downplayed.

Yes. We tend to see stress as a weakness, to think that it is only something that happens in our minds. But stress is not only in our mind, it is actually transmitted to the body, also to the tumor microenvironment. It shouldn’t surprise us, we all feel our hearts beat faster when we are faced with a threat.

Is there a biomarker that can warn that you are suffering from too much stress?

Part of the problem is that there is no external metric for how stressful each stimulus is. Different people subjected to the same stimulus respond differently. That is why the best biomarker is the way in which the molecular signaling of stress affects the expression of genes, for example, genes with a protective effect on health or the opposite, genes that make a cancer worse. Other groups have identified dozens of genes that turn on or off when there are extreme levels of stress.

He has discovered that a beta-blocker type drug, used against hypertension, also has an effect against cancer.

Beta blockers prevent the cardiovascular system from hearing a stress signal. They dampen the stress response and stabilize the heart. We have done several studies with women with breast cancer. In one, we followed the patients for years and saw that in those who took the beta-blocker carvedilol, the cancer spread less, and their survival was longer. Those findings indicate that the use of carvedilol to slow cancer progression needs to be further explored. It is a drug that is already used in oncology to alleviate the effects of chemotherapy on the heart.

Returning to stress, it is difficult not to feel it when faced with a cancer diagnosis. How is it avoided?

Having cancer really is stressful, that’s how it is; The question is, can we treat not just the cancer, but the patient as a whole? Because that also influences your health. Perhaps the message is not for the patient, but for the entire system that treats them.