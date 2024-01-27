Ericsson explores new opportunities

The Ericsson Middle East and Africa team which was visiting Madagascar.

The Malagasy market is taken seriously by the Ericsson group. He decided to send a high-level team from the management in charge of the Middle East and Africa to the country. She met customers and business leaders who already work with the brand on the Big Island, as well as bosses from the local telecommunications sector.

“The meetings explored areas of collaboration to leverage Ericsson innovations to expand access to mobile broadband, drive digital inclusion, create unlimited opportunities for individuals, empower businesses and transform communities,” states a press release issued at the end of the visit.

This visit is part of Ericsson’s AfricaInMotion vision. It is about harnessing the power of connectivity and technology to drive digitalization and support sustainable development and economic progress across the continent.

According to the November 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, mobile subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa are expected to grow by 3% annually, from 940 million in 2023 to 1.1 billion in 2029. The report highlights that 5G is the type of subscription that will expand the fastest during this period.

“Ericsson is committed to contributing to this growth by introducing innovative products to the region, including Radio 6626, a unique tri-sector, dual-band radio,” the statement said.

This radio helps communications service providers in the region increase their 5G frequency capacity in Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) while reducing costs and footprint.

