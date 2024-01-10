Ernst Kuipers will immediately step down as outgoing Minister of Health | Domestic

#Ernst #Kuipers #immediately #step #outgoing #Minister #Health #Domestic

Jan 10, 2024 at 4:17 PM Update: an hour ago

Ernst Kuipers will step down as outgoing Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). He held that position for two years. Kuipers is exchanging his job as a minister for a position abroad. He has not yet announced what that job entails.

Kuipers writes in a letter that he is submitting his resignation with “a heavy heart”, “because he would have liked to complete the period.” The D66 minister says that he must now resign because there is a certain starting date for his new job.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte thanks Kuipers. “I thank him for the great cooperation and for his great commitment to the healthcare sector in recent years and I wish him every success for the future,” Rutte wrote. X.

D66 leader Rob Jetten also thanks Kuipers X. “Partly due to your ambitious agenda, steps have been taken towards better patient care and professionals are returning to their work with more pleasure.”

Kuipers has often appeared in the media during the pandemic

NU’91, the professional organization of nurses, considers Kuipers’ early departure “very undesirable in the current state of healthcare”. Chairman Femke Merel van Kooten fears that the problems in healthcare will continue to pile up.

Before Kuipers started as minister, he was already regularly in the media. He was the one who coordinated the transfer of corona patients at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam during the pandemic. With his appointment as minister, that post was filled by a doctor for the first time in years.

For the time being, outgoing Minister for Long-term Care Conny Helder (VVD) will take over Kuipers’ duties.

Several ministers left early

Kuipers is the third D66 minister in a short time to leave the outgoing Rutte IV cabinet.

For example, outgoing Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) left on January 8. She then immediately started her new job as UN coordinator for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza. Gunay Uslu resigned in December as outgoing State Secretary for Culture and Media to lead the travel organization Corendon.

Politicians from other parties also left their posts early. For example, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) left in September last year and Minister Dennis Wiersma (Primary and Secondary Education, VVD) left in June.

Minister Henk Staghouwer (Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Christian Union) was the first to resign in September 2022.

