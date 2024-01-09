Error after error with Boeing 737 Max 9, aircraft manufacturer in dire straits

#Error #error #Boeing #Max #aircraft #manufacturer #dire #straits

The hole in the Alaska Airlines plane

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:33

The problems surrounding the Boeing 737 Max 9 continue to pile up. After the problems with an Alaska Airlines aircraft, in which part of the fuselage came loose on Friday, loose screws and other “installation problems” were also found on aircraft from the American airline United Airlines, the company reported in a press statement last night.

In the incident involving the Alaska Airlines plane, all occupants were unharmed, despite the gaping hole in the fuselage. The pilot turned around and successfully made an emergency landing. Alaska Airlines found loose screws during an inspection.

In 2018 and 2019 there were two fatal accidents involving new Boeing aircraft in which technical errors played a role. Both accidents involved the slightly shorter Max 8 aircraft, but the 737 Max 9 was also grounded for inspection.

So now there are problems again. Is the billion-dollar company perhaps rushing to develop new aircraft?

Developed quickly

The Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 were put into service in 2017 and 2018. The aircraft had to compete with the Airbus A320 Neo that had already been launched on the market, says aviation economist Rogier Lieshout. According to The Seattle Times, Boeing had already agreed to make the plane, without a final design on the table.

“Research has yet to show that mistakes were made in the production process during development,” emphasizes aviation expert Joris Melkert. “But they could have taken a little more time to develop the aircraft.”

An American investigation showed that the aircraft manufacturer had never reported changes to the system to aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It also turned out that Boeing had known about the problems with the failing warning system for more than a year. But after internal investigation it was concluded that there was no safety risk.

The Boeing type was thoroughly investigated after the accidents. After 20 months, the 737 Max aircraft were able to fly again after the FAA approved the improvements to the systems.

Cost sheet

After the months groundings and painful investigations, the company suffered a loss for the first time in twenty years in 2019: around $18 billion. Now there may be another threat of severe weather: Boeing fell on the stock exchange yesterday and today and the stock market figures of recent years do not bode well either. Yet the Boeings are still selling like hotcakes, says Melkert. This is partly due to the limited supply. Anyone who changes supplier must also consider who will maintain those aircraft. A cost item that not many companies are interested in.

Dutch Boeing

For the time being, nothing is known about the cause of the loose screws, the “installation problems” and the hole that appeared in the Alaska Airlines plane. As long as the investigation is ongoing, the Boeing will remain grounded in the US, the FAA reports.

In the Netherlands, this type of Boeing is flown normally: at Corendon there are two Boeing 737 Max 9s, and a third will be put into use this month. A spokesperson for the airline said “safety comes first” and the situation is being “closely monitored”.

For the time being, the aircraft will continue to fly here. This is partly because Corendon’s Boeings are of the same type, but the inside is different. When purchasing, Corendon chose to install more seats in the aircraft.

As a result, the panel that came loose at Alaska Airlines, and the screws associated with it, have been replaced by an additional emergency door. The Dutch regulator, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, is awaiting further investigation from the FAA.

Aviation expert Melkert is in any case not concerned about safety in the Netherlands: “as long as the aviation authorities consider it safe, I will continue to fly it.”