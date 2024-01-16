Errors in sperm bank LUMC: fathers fathered too many children or are missing | Domestic

#Errors #sperm #bank #LUMC #fathers #fathered #children #missing #Domestic

The administration of an old sperm donor bank in Leiden appears to be a mess, the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) reported on Tuesday. It is no longer possible to determine who their donor father was for at least eighty children because the registration is missing.

Nine sperm donors also had more biological children than the limit of 25. Approximately ninety children were fathered with the sperm of one of the donors.

The LUMC discovered the problems when it recently searched the archives of the donor bank. This happened at the request of descendants who wanted to know from whom they descended. The center was active from 1977 to 2004. During that time, 1,141 pregnancies were registered.

The LUMC has now started a major search for the mothers who were clients of the center during that period, and the children born after the treatment. The hospital calls on them to report.

According to the university medical center, most women at the time lived in areas with postal codes from 2000 to 3000, i.e. in the area between Haarlem and Rotterdam. “Donor material” has also been shared with fertility clinics in Groningen and Leeuwarden. Children of the donor fathers may also have been born there.

Hospital apologizes for ‘chaos in registration’

People who register can then ask, among other things, how many children have the same donor father. They can also try to contact the sperm donor, although he may decline. Mothers and the offspring can also request DNA testing to determine who the donor father was.

The hospital apologizes for the chaos in the registration. “The LUMC realizes that parents, descendants and donors are now confronted with unrest and uncertainty. Those involved must make a difficult and emotionally taxing choice whether or not to submit a request for information to the LUMC.”

According to the LUMC, this case is separate from the news that came out last week about a fertility clinic in Leiderdorp. A laboratory worker was found to have used his own sperm between 1979 and 1985, resulting in the birth of at least eleven donor children.

The employee was not registered as a donor. In addition, he turned out to have a hereditary transmitted disease, which the children may also have.

