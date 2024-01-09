ERSE weekly average price drops 0.89% for gasoline and 0.8% for diesel

#ERSE #weekly #average #price #drops #gasoline #diesel

The average weekly price of gasoline fell by 0.89%, compared to last week, and of diesel by 0.8%, according to the Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE).

The average weekly price of gasoline fell by 0.89%, compared to last week, and of diesel by 0.8%, according to the Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE).

“The efficient price registered an update, compared to last week, of -0.89% for gasoline and 0.8% for diesel, taking into account the weekly variation in international prices for simple 95 gasoline at -2.2 % and simple diesel by -1.6%”, reads ERSE’s weekly report “Combustíveis – Price Supervision”.

This week, the efficient price before taxes is 0.764 euros per liter for simple 95 gasoline and 0.841 euros per liter for simple diesel.

After taxes, the efficient price is 1,651 euros per liter for simple 95 gasoline and 1,580 euros per liter for simple diesel.

The efficient price takes into account the value of fuels in reference international markets, the respective sea freight, primary logistics, additional costs with the incorporation of biofuels, the retail component and taxes.

The average selling price to the public, announced on the gantries, compared to the previous week, was 3.1 cents per liter above the efficient price in the case of simple 95 gasoline and 4.2 cents per liter in the case of simple diesel.

Simple 95 gasoline was advertised on the portals at 1.8% above the efficient price and simple diesel at 2.6% above.

Regarding discounted prices, simple 95 gasoline and simple diesel showed a respective deviation from the efficient price of -1.4% and -2.4%.

Also Read:  Striking officers urged to return to duty immediately

“In absolute terms, these estimates are, for simple 95 gasoline, at -2.3 cents per liter below, and for simple diesel, at – 3.8 cents per liter below, the respective efficient prices”, he added. .

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

United Airlines finds loose bolts in several Boeing Max aircraft
United Airlines finds loose bolts in several Boeing Max aircraft
Posted on
The GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 come in a Super version. Graphics have higher performance, one or more memory – Živě.cz
The GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 come in a Super version. Graphics have higher performance, one or more memory – Živě.cz
Posted on
#337 ‘Before I knew it we were shouting vulgarly at each other’
#337 ‘Before I knew it we were shouting vulgarly at each other’
Posted on
The defeat against Atlético, a wound that remains open in Real Madrid
The defeat against Atlético, a wound that remains open in Real Madrid
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News