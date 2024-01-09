ERSE weekly average price drops 0.89% for gasoline and 0.8% for diesel

#ERSE #weekly #average #price #drops #gasoline #diesel

The average weekly price of gasoline fell by 0.89%, compared to last week, and of diesel by 0.8%, according to the Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE).

The average weekly price of gasoline fell by 0.89%, compared to last week, and of diesel by 0.8%, according to the Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE).

“The efficient price registered an update, compared to last week, of -0.89% for gasoline and 0.8% for diesel, taking into account the weekly variation in international prices for simple 95 gasoline at -2.2 % and simple diesel by -1.6%”, reads ERSE’s weekly report “Combustíveis – Price Supervision”.

This week, the efficient price before taxes is 0.764 euros per liter for simple 95 gasoline and 0.841 euros per liter for simple diesel.

After taxes, the efficient price is 1,651 euros per liter for simple 95 gasoline and 1,580 euros per liter for simple diesel.

The efficient price takes into account the value of fuels in reference international markets, the respective sea freight, primary logistics, additional costs with the incorporation of biofuels, the retail component and taxes.

The average selling price to the public, announced on the gantries, compared to the previous week, was 3.1 cents per liter above the efficient price in the case of simple 95 gasoline and 4.2 cents per liter in the case of simple diesel.

Simple 95 gasoline was advertised on the portals at 1.8% above the efficient price and simple diesel at 2.6% above.

Regarding discounted prices, simple 95 gasoline and simple diesel showed a respective deviation from the efficient price of -1.4% and -2.4%.

“In absolute terms, these estimates are, for simple 95 gasoline, at -2.3 cents per liter below, and for simple diesel, at – 3.8 cents per liter below, the respective efficient prices”, he added. .