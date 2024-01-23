ERSE: weekly average price rises 1.7% for gasoline and 2.6% for diesel

#ERSE #weekly #average #price #rises #gasoline #diesel

The Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE) revealed that the average weekly price of fuel increased, compared to last week, by 1.7% for gasoline and rose by 2.6% for diesel.

According to the ERSE report, the efficient price has seen an update, “taking into account the weekly variation in international prices for simple 95 gasoline by + 3.5% and simple diesel by + 3.4%”.

This way, “for the week of January 22nd to 28th, the Efficient Price before taxes is €0.783 per liter for simple 95 gasoline and €0.880 for simple diesel. After taxes, the Efficient Price is €1,674 per liter, for simple 95 gasoline, and €1,627 for simple diesel”.

Remember that efficient pricing “is an average weekly price determined by ERSE and results from the sum of the following components: fuel prices in reference international markets and the respective maritime freight, primary logistics, including in this portion the strategic and security reserves of the National Petroleum System, the additional costs with the incorporation of biofuels and the retail component plus the respective taxes”.

Regarding the previous week, the report states that “it was found that the average Public Sale Prices announced on the gantries, and reported at the Balcão Único da Energia, were 5 cents per liter above the Efficient Price, that week, in the case of simple 95 gasoline, and 4.9 cents , above in the case of simple diesel”.

In percentage terms, “simple 95 gasoline was advertised on the portals at 2.9% above the Efficient Price and simple diesel was 3% above”, according to the report.

Also Read:  Wall Street closes higher | IEX.nl

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?
Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?
Posted on
The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR
The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR
Posted on
Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’
Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’
Posted on
⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants
⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News