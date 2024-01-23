ERSE: weekly average price rises 1.7% for gasoline and 2.6% for diesel

#ERSE #weekly #average #price #rises #gasoline #diesel

The Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE) revealed that the average weekly price of fuel increased, compared to last week, by 1.7% for gasoline and rose by 2.6% for diesel.

According to the ERSE report, the efficient price has seen an update, “taking into account the weekly variation in international prices for simple 95 gasoline by + 3.5% and simple diesel by + 3.4%”.

This way, “for the week of January 22nd to 28th, the Efficient Price before taxes is €0.783 per liter for simple 95 gasoline and €0.880 for simple diesel. After taxes, the Efficient Price is €1,674 per liter, for simple 95 gasoline, and €1,627 for simple diesel”.

Remember that efficient pricing “is an average weekly price determined by ERSE and results from the sum of the following components: fuel prices in reference international markets and the respective maritime freight, primary logistics, including in this portion the strategic and security reserves of the National Petroleum System, the additional costs with the incorporation of biofuels and the retail component plus the respective taxes”.

Regarding the previous week, the report states that “it was found that the average Public Sale Prices announced on the gantries, and reported at the Balcão Único da Energia, were 5 cents per liter above the Efficient Price, that week, in the case of simple 95 gasoline, and 4.9 cents , above in the case of simple diesel”.

In percentage terms, “simple 95 gasoline was advertised on the portals at 2.9% above the Efficient Price and simple diesel was 3% above”, according to the report.