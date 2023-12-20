ESA publishes photo of irregular galaxy that resembles ‘snow globe’ | Science

#ESA #publishes #photo #irregular #galaxy #resembles #snow #globe #Science
The ESA published a photo of a so-called irregular galaxy on Wednesday. According to the European Space Agency, the collection of stars resembles a snow globe after it has been shaken vigorously. “To celebrate the holidays,” says the ESA.

An irregular galaxy has no clear shape. Many galaxies have the shape of a spiral, like our own Milky Way. Others are shaped like a sphere or lens and are called elliptical galaxies.

According to NASA, the galaxy UGC 8091 most resembles the contents of a glass snow globe after it has been shaken vigorously. It is located in the constellation Virgo, about 7 million light years away from Earth. UGC is considered a dwarf galaxy because it is relatively small and has relatively little mass.

It’s not really about a photo. NASA created the image by superimposing twelve filters. As a result, the stars can be seen in different colors. The images were taken by the Hubble telescope.

According to NASA, the red light is caused by young stars with “excited” hydrogen molecules. The other lights are from older stars and come in blue, orange and pink.

Also Read:  NASA says Apollo group asteroids will be within 2.3 million kilometers of Earth; Check size, speed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
Posted on
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Posted on
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Posted on
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News