2024 will not be like 2014 when OnePlus launched its first mobile.

Introduction

“Oh really?!,” you are probably thinking. My point is that no year will be like this year, the big year of AI. I’m at least as tired of hearing about how amazing AI will be for my life as you are – how many stupid phrases and semi-practical areas of use are going to be slapped on almost every mobile this year? Can I get time off? Yes, says OnePlus, perhaps for the last time.

Because where do you go when the screens are big enough, the design works, the performance is rock-solid and the battery life is good enough to keep the gadget you’ve long been dependent on alive for two days? Services. The cloud. AI… But OnePlus is not on the right track yet. Instead, they are focusing on the core areas they have traditionally been successful with, and in many ways they are perfecting it this time around. That’s enough right now, but what are they going to do in the future? We don’t have to worry about that quite yet.

OnePlus 12:

12GB RAM – 256GB: DKK 11,790

16GB RAM – 512GB: DKK 13,790

OnePlus 12R:

Specifications

6,82″ – 3168 x 1440

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform with CPU revitalization

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 ROM with RAM Vitalization and ROM Vitalization

Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling system

TrinityEngine

New 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with LTPO + HyperRendering+HyperTouch

80W SUPERVOOC fast charging + 50W AIRVOOC wireless

Charger + 5400mAh battery

50 MP wide-angle camera with Sony’s LYT-808 image sensor • 64 MP 3x Periscope Telephoto

114° FOV ultra wide camera

The latest HDR algorithm

Master-modus – Hasselblad Portrait Mode

4K Dolby Vision Video

360-degree surrounded antenna

3D spatial sound

USB 3.2

Double stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos •Infrared remote control

AquaTouch

Price, design, features

OnePlus has increased the price compared to the OnePlus 11 that I reviewed last February. I summarized that it was a fast mobile phone with a large screen, but that the back was too greasy and that there was nothing special to excite over. Also, it didn’t have wireless charging. The price for the 11 is almost unchanged, while this year’s 512GB model with 16GB RAM costs 11,790 against just over NOK 9,000 (at the time of writing) for 16GB RAM and 256GB.

But then the screen has also been upgraded to just over 6.8″ from last year’s 6.7″, and where the back is not suitable, this year it is black, matte and sad – it is also made of plastic. It feels cheap, I’m afraid. In other words, it is not greasy, but can be smooth in the hands if your palms quickly become dry when it is cold outside like now. Otherwise, there is little to say about the design: the panel curves slightly towards the edges and encircles the back in a way that makes it less of a “brick” like the Galaxy series and the iPhone pre 15 series, but not so much that it becomes a “bar of soap” like an old iPhone. I prefer, like many, a flat screen that takes advantage of all the panel area, but that’s the way the world is.

The power button offers elegant haptic vibration, a detail I miss more than I thought I would on other mobiles.

Speaking of the old iPhone, it’s about as good as it gets when it comes to unlocking. As usual, you have two choices: thumb on the screen or face unlocking with the selfie camera. It’s the same problem on all Android phones I’ve tested in recent years: the fingerprint sensor under the panel is less accurate than on the back, and the selfie camera is nowhere near as good as iPhone FaceID. Here’s my suggestion: if you’re pushing AI everywhere, I want better finger and face unlocking later this year. Deal?

In addition to a larger screen, wireless charging is finally included this year, and it is exceptionally fast if you buy an Airvocc charger that delivers 50 W. Not only have they got wireless charging in place, but it is much faster than the competitors – good! However, it does not come with such a quick wireless charger, so you have to buy it in addition. What is included is, as usual, a quick 100 W wired charger, which has grown a little.

The large battery charges quickly as always:

OnePlus 12 only takes 26 minutes from 1 percent to 100 percent battery capacity thanks to 100 W SUPERVOOC fast charging fun. OnePlus

Performance and battery

We already mentioned the “Trinity Engine” last September, an engine that “creates better cooperation between the software and the machine itself, which places OnePlus in the top tier to solve industry challenges – with better power efficiency, higher performance, and a consistently fast and smooth user experience. “

In the test guide, the manufacturer explains it like this: “Trinity Engine is our self-developed advanced proprietary platform that intelligently unlocks the full potential of the mobile’s hardware. It aims to provide a consistently fast and smooth experience for heavy tasks, multitasking and long-term usage scenarios. With this, whether you’re multitasking at work, switching between social media applications, or in the middle of an intensive gaming session, every action you perform is smoother than ever before.

Does it work? Sure, the performance is as usual insanely good, with this new “engine” or not. With the combination of OnePlus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB I would have stayed shocked if the result was different. Not only is there a ton of RAM to play with, but the OS is so hyper-optimized that several times during the day I pick it up just to “poke around” and see how much I can do at the same time before things become syrupy. “Things” never become syrup, but for those who want to press their way from a hidden setting to the next new setting they didn’t think existed, the Galaxy series from Samsung is a better choice. OnePlus is and is becoming more “barebones.”

The battery is a whopping 5400 mAh, which is well above the average and which also provides a battery life of well above the average with easily a couple of days of use if you are not using it all the time. The dream of two days of use is long overdue, but now also in combination with a large and bright screen that can crank it up to as much as 4,500 nits when viewing HDR content. It becomes too much for my eyes most of the time. It’s worth noting that the always-on display isn’t fancy like the iPhone 14 Pro and newer or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: instead, the background is black and the icons are grayscale.

Camera

No one really believed that Hasselblad had created the camera technology in OnePlus’s flagships, so that is not the case this year either, because a couple of days after the testing started, the update became Hasselblad-filter delivered: “adds Master mode which enhances images with more natural and vibrant images.”

The three filters are called “radiance”, “serenity” and “emerald” and do this with the images. Note in the image tests under the filters: Galaxy S24 Ultra has one image less because the other models have extra images where I match with 10 x zoom which is a choice in the Samsung camera app: Standard mode. Radiance. Serenity. Emerald.

Below you see day and night images compared in order with: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro:

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Pixel 8 Pro:

OnePlus 12:

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Pixel 8 Pro:

Conclusion

In the reviewer’s guide, OnePlus does not mention the term “AI” once. Is it wrong of me to state that I love it a little? Perhaps, because OnePlus and all the other non-Samsung manufacturers will soon have to figure out whether to fully integrate AI features from other companies, make it easier to use external apps, or create their own LLMs.

No flagship without AI has a future, none company in this industry has – this applies regardless of what one may think about the technology, humanity and how it can be integrated morally justly. I wouldn’t be super surprised if in the future OnePlus introduces AI functions with the possibility to disable everything with a tap. They can call it “Human Mode 2.0” or something.

The OnePlus 12 is the best mobile phone for those who want insane performance and a large screen in a compact format, and who are tired of “AI” before it starts.

Until it becomes an absolute must, and I have to say again I’m happy to skip the hassle, the OnePlus 12 is perhaps one of the very last die-hard performance-is-everything mobiles on the market in Europe. In that respect, the OnePlus 12 is a kind of swan song for “old-fashioned” mobiles where screen and performance are everything, and built-in services are not prioritized. Until OnePlus is forced to “take a Samsung,” it’s hard not to feel an ever-so-small drop of melancholy on the “AquaTouch” panel: it’s not 2014 anymore.

Escape from AI with “OnePlus 12”

We conclude

With the 12th generation, OnePlus has increased the screen, improved performance even more, added support for very fast wireless charging and equipped it with an over 5000 mAh battery. Those who want performance and good battery life in a compact format without AI clutter have found their mobile, perhaps for the last time?

+

Very, very fast

Large screen, compact design

Focused Android

Large battery

Fast wired and wireless charging

Volume switch

The screen can be touched if it is wet

It comes with a fast charger

–

Cheap and smooth back

Potentially not AI future proof

Not the best at finger and face unlocking

Not a flat screen