Escape from Lantin: searches around the prison were abandoned Tuesday evening

A Lantin inmate did not spend the night in prison. He’s on the run. He took advantage of a transfer before medical examinations to escape.

The individual, apparently born in 2000, was incarcerated in Arlon but was transferred to Lantin for medical examinations. He would have escaped between 2 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., at the time of his transfer. The search has been abandoned since yesterday evening. Despite the important system, a federal police helicopter, dogs, teams mobilized on site, there is no trace of this escaped individual. “I got a text message telling me that the operations were stopped because they hadn’t found anything, no clues.“, says Christine Servaes, the mayor of Juprelle.

Currently, the accomplice trail is being considered. Someone might have come by car to pick up the fugitive. He escaped with handcuffs and bare feet.

“Today I’m not taking any action because I think he’s far away“, this Christine Servaes. “It is not in my town but yesterday I took measures because we have schools.“

There is, at present, no details on the profile of the fugitive, nor on his dangerousness.

In front of the school located 300 meters from the prison, the parents are not necessarily worried about this escape. “I still came to see if there were any measures but no, there are none“, indicates a mother of a student. “A professor told me that there is one escape per year here.“

