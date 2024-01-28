“Escobar of the Desert”: Latifa Raafat threatens

#Escobar #Desert #Latifa #Raafat #threatens

©

Moroccan singer Latifa Raafat has threatened to take legal action against social media activists who accuse her of involvement in the “Escobar of the Desert” case, named after her ex-husband, Malian Ahmed Benbrahim, who is currently imprisoned in the Oukacha prison in Casablanca.

In a post on Instagram, Latifa Raafat emphasizes that only the Moroccan justice has the right to prosecute her and declares that she will not forgive those who wrongfully accused her.

Also read: “Escobar of the desert”: Latifa Raafat heard by judge

The singer says that the activists should tell her what happened in her villa, as they apparently know the case better than she does, the investigation and the justice system. She emphasizes that all involved have testified that she has no ties to the case and that the meetings took place at her home because Benbrahim was her husband and had the right to receive guests and isolate himself in her absence. Latifa Raafat emphasizes that she is a witness in the case, not a suspect, and that she is not waiting for an acquittal.

Latifa Raafat has also debunked rumors that she has fled abroad to escape Moroccan justice. She confirms that she is with her mother in Morocco. The singer was recently in court in Casablanca for her interrogation by the investigating judge.

Also read: Latifa Raafat fled abroad due to Escobar case?

In an earlier live broadcast on Instagram, Latifa Raafat had to explain her marriage to Benbrahim due to the criticism she and her daughter received on social media. Benbrahim allegedly posed as a businessman who wanted to invest in Morocco and proposed to her just two weeks after their meeting. The marriage lasted only four months and ten days, due to his lifestyle which Latifa Raafat describes as “festive”. She also denies that Benbrahim gifted her a villa. She is said to have bought the villa herself in 2005, before meeting Ahmed Benbrahim. She emphasizes that she never suspected that her ex-husband was the mastermind behind a large international drug network.