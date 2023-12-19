#Espanyol #Burgos #live #LaLiga #Hypermotion #today #live

-Analysis: Our obligation is to have few regrets and focus immediately on tomorrow’s game. We have to rest, that’s the first thing, recover well for the little time we have to rest. We prepared the game with great enthusiasm to achieve victory.

-Involution in the game?: In these days it may be. We who have analyzed it more deeply, Elche’s game is the most complete game we have played. In the end all sensations are closely linked to the result. If the other day we took advantage of the chances and those that we had to generate more and we won, the feeling would have been different. We didn’t do it, so a negative situation remains. Everything depends on the result. We play to have results. They are the ones that make you meet objectives. Adding 85 good feelings doesn’t make you move up, it makes you move up 85 points. We pursue the result.

-Message to the template: These training days are to get together, see images of the game played and the next opponent. Not only what we will encounter, but how to do harm to them. We have a clear game plan. It is where we want it to happen, but another thing is that energy, that extra, motivation or enthusiasm that has to be felt on a collective level for everything to make sense. If you don’t have enough energy, concentration or attention it’s not worth it. We have to put it all together. We want to be recognizable on the field and effective in goal situations.

-Weakness away from home: I am very forward-looking. Saturday’s game had special connotations because of the rival. Now we find another rival with a different structure. To score the goal you have to do different things. At home we are having good behavior. We are together, we are aggressive and they don’t generate much for us. Let’s try to take advantage of that. When we play outside again we will see. We know why it costs us a little more but the focus is on tomorrow. At home we have more drive to assume responsibilities and the team notices it. Outside of home we don’t feel comfortable. The rival puts themselves above us and when that happens it is difficult for us to shake that dominance. There has to appear a team with more personality, more poise. There are situations outside the home where you need to raise your arm and say “here we are.” They are small details, points of demand, that have a very fine line. If you take a step back, the opponent wins because they are also good teams. We are going to correct this. We are aware of this. There remains a difficult but beautiful journey, I think we are capable of moving forward. It all starts tomorrow again.

-Nursing: The headdresses have recovered well from the discomfort. Tomorrow we have a short activation at the stadium. We’ll see if they are 100 percent. The only casualties are Víctor, Nico, Cabrera and Lazo. Lazo is better and Cabrera is too risky to force him. Then the two sanctioned who are Pol and Gragera. Casualties and sanctions will happen. He touches us now. We have solutions for tomorrow and they are the ones we will use with confidence.

-Message to the fans: I am not asking too much for such a response from the fans. They already give it. They are going to be with us and they are going to criticize us when we don’t win. It is normal. We are to blame and we have to correct it. They support us and demand that we be where we need to be. It is the response of the fans of a big club.

Luis Miguel Ramis, coach of Espanyol