Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!

Oxide’s next turn-based game will be extremely spectacular and complex, which could reform the grand strategy genre.

Ara: History Untold is a turn-based grand strategy game that was announced by Xbox and Bethesda in 2022, during its usual summer presentation. In Ara, our task is to build and lead a nation, in an alternative historical environment. So don’t worry, because you’re not at all alone if Sid Meier’s Civilization series comes to mind, since Civ V was developed by the founders of Oxide.

But Ara does not only borrow from that classic. Because based on the previous and new gameplay video presented at the Developer Direct, some good ideas were taken from the Age of Empires series created under the supervision of Microsoft, and surprisingly even from Simcity and Cities: Skylines in order to make the concept seem fresh.

This time, the developers also talked about systems like prestige, which will be one of our most valuable resources. But just like in Civilizations, there will be several victory conditions. These leadership points will only allow you to get closer to the Victory screen through warfare, science or the arts. The biggest innovation will be the introduction of simultaneous rounds. This means that when we finish our turn, we won’t have to wait for each faction to perform its action one by one, reducing waiting and idle time.

And if you’re wondering when it will appear, we already know this: the Ara parties can start in the fall of 2024!