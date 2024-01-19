Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!

#Esport #esports #place

This app can be an answer not only to loneliness, but also to business difficulties.

Artificial intelligence is entering every corner of our lives this year wants to move in. And dating is no exception to this, as a Reddit user named vladverba pointed out. THE in his post because he writes about an AI solution that can be used to increase the chances of success on popular online dating apps or Snapchat.

The app works by taking a screenshot of the received message and then uploading it to the app. Then the AI ​​will do its magic and give you an imaginative/flirtatious answer, which can be copied and the conversation can continue. The idea is that this way not only can those who want to date give better answers, but they can also arrange more meetings with less work. The application has already been downloaded by more than one and a half million people in less than half a year. This also shows that there is a demand for it, even if it can lead to a lot of inconvenience if someone wears it on a date.

But this app can be an answer not only to loneliness, but also to business difficulties. In essence, the developers only did so much beyond the basic idea that they put together the surround using ChatGPT. And for all this, after the trial period, users are asked to pay 7 US dollars per week. Based on their calculations, this currently brings the kitchen 200,000 dollars (70 million forints) per month, of which 60% is profit. In other words, in terms of its potential, it looks like the biggest business of our time on paper.

But if something sounds too nice, there is usually a problem with it: with the rise of AI, it is in the cards that the assistants available for free will also be able to do this, and then you don’t need a separate app for which you can ask for money. Probably partly because of this, and officially because of disagreements between the two developers, the decision was made to sell the hen that lays the golden egg. So, if you want to break into the business of dating arranged by artificial intelligence, you can now do it for 3.5 million dollars (1.23 billion forints) Acquire according to