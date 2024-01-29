Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!

They worked on two fantasy projects at the same time, but one of them has since been scrapped.

It is beyond a busy period Atcivision Blizzardwhich Microsoft acquisition by finally completed successfully, and in the past few days they have been hit by downsizing of a historic magnitude. During the incident, they got rid of more than 1,900 employees, as a result of which significant redeployments also took place, and thus their survival game, which was already in the making, was canceled so that they could focus more on other projects.

Nick Mudry – game developer – Linkedin it turned out from his profile that a Blizzard he also worked on two fantasy games, one of which is certainly the aforementioned canceled game, which reportedly had more than 100 people working on it at the end. It’s sad that they ended up trashing it, because survival games are currently in their golden age, and we would have liked to see what they say will come out of it, mainly Minecrafton and Rustfrom their creations. It is exciting, however, that we have never heard of the other fantasy in question, so we have no idea what they are up to. Thanks to the regroupings, the essence of which is that they want to focus on “the most promising future titles”, it is in the deck that the secret project now enjoys priority.

For now, unfortunately, all we can do is wait and monitor it Activision Blizzard transformation and that the Microsoft in which direction it drives the developers. If you are lucky, they will soon share more information with us about future plans.

