Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!

They have to remove everything that refers to Bloodborne, but that doesn’t mean the end of the project, actually.

It was announced nearly two years ago Bloodborne Kart fan game that a Bloodborne combines its dark atmosphere with Mario Karttal, thus creating a true delicacy. Behind the development of the game Lilith Walther however, he recently shared that in recent days the Sony contacted him – shortly before the debut scheduled for January 31st – regarding the project, which is somewhat surprising, since its announcement was made years ago, and it was also preceded by the PS1 demake of the main game.

“Sony contacted me. Long story short, I have to abandon the branding known as Bloodborne Kart, which we’re going to do. But it will be a little late. Don’t worry, the game will definitely appear! It’s just going to look a little different.” Walther wrote on X. “As I’ve said in several interviews, we all expected this to happen over time, so it would have been a pleasant surprise if it didn’t turn out that way. It happened, so we’re shifting gears to take care of things. I will get back to you ASAP when we figure out the new release date!! As much as I pushed for this to be a “real meme”, we’re now turning it into an original game, which is exciting in that we have full creative control over it. This is now a fan game” – he continued.

In this way, we can definitely expect a more interesting final result, which will probably be good for the game overall. Based on the preliminary information, we can prepare for many levels, competitions, boss fights and a single-player campaign, which can be taken to the next level now that they can unleash their creativity even more. We are looking forward to it Lilith Walther another application.

