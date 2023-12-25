Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!

#Esport #esports #place

Insomniac, Rockstar Games, who will be the next to be stolen?

It’s only been a few days since Insomniac suffered a major hacking attack in which valuable data was stolen from them. The attackers stole plans, half-finished games, employees’ data, contract details, practically everything, and of course they also made them public online. This is how it turned out, for example, what the Venom gamethat what DLCs are coming to Spider-Man 2that Sony wants to make its games more expensive and also what it would have been like their Spider-Man game sharpened for multiplayer, which was then unfortunately deleted. What’s more, a lot of information, footage and specific builds have also been leaked about Marvel’s Wolverine!

It seems like a bad joke now. It is spreading like wildfire that Rockstar was also attacked and managed to steal the entire source code of GTA 5, spiced up with some other goodies. So far, Rockstar has not responded to the news, so we don’t even know if they really stole from them, but if so, it’s a big deal. All files from the canceled Bully 2 were allegedly obtained and the entire GTA 5 source code was also stolen from the company.

The source code of a game (to put it very simply) is the basis of the game, its blueprint, all technical and creative processes, the basic code written in a mechanical programming language, from which the game is then built. These are extremely valuable files that are kept as a huge secret, because this is what makes the GTA games what they are, this makes it possible for no one but Rockstar to make a real GTA. Without the source code, they can only tap their game, with the source code practically anyone can recreate it.

If the news of the attack and theft is true, if the GTA 5 source code was really stolen, it is a serious crime and, of course, not very promising for the future of the game. Using the source code, they can find new weak points in the game, create new cheats that can cause damage to the game and players in unprecedented ways. It is also possible that the source code of GTA 6 has a similar structure to the code of GTA 5, where appropriate, specific elements can be transferred from one to the other, so even GTA 6 can be damaged.

We are eagerly waiting for when Rockstar will say whether the news is really true. If so, it could even mean a delay in the release of GTA 6!