ESSENTIAL OILS – GEHEM changes boss

Andrandraina Rasolonjatovo no longer needs to be presented in the essential oils sector

Andrandraina Rasolonjatovo succeeds Nirina Olivier Rakotoson, at the head of the Group of exporters of essential oils, extracts and oleoresins from Madagascar (GEHEM), following the General Assembly of the group. An engineer by training, he is not new to the sector, having already been an administrator with the Malagasy Organic Agriculture Union (Symabio) and a fervent supporter of the sector during economic and commercial missions abroad.

As a pillar of the green economy, or even the economy as a whole, the sector is expected to generate more than eighteen million dollars for the State this year, three times as much as just three years ago. GEHEM forecasts indicate, moreover, a projection of sixty-four million dollars by 2030.

Essential oils have experienced significant growth, counting on a turnover of more than two hundred and thirty million dollars last year, thus exceeding the 140.5 million dollars in 2020. According to the group’s forecasts, this industry should even exceed the threshold of a billion dollars, and generating a million jobs, by 2030.

This growth is supported by global demand for essential oils which has exploded since the start of the health crisis in 2020. Notably, 95% of production is intended for export, and Madagascar meets half of the global demand for oils. essential.

Pending the renewal of AGOA, companies specializing in the production of essential oils are actively preparing, with particular emphasis on export methods. This preparation aims to enable them to understand market requirements, thus further facilitating their future exports to South Africa and the United States.

