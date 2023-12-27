Esther has three children from three fathers: ‘I am no longer ashamed of it’

#Esther #children #fathers #longer #ashamed

“The church is a very nice place if you do exactly what God wants, but otherwise you are the loser. The fact that I became pregnant at the age of nineteen after the relationship with my boyfriend had failed caused a lot of disapproval. A handsome and funny Surinamese man who was twelve years older than me. Not fulfilling the fatherly role.

Shortly after our relationship ended, and I didn’t know I was pregnant yet, I went out with a friend and lost my heart to a philosophy student. We had a wonderful night and I was madly in love. However, a few days later I discovered I was pregnant and all my attention turned to that. It was a shock to myself, my parents and the community.”

“I was devastated, but in our church abortion was absolutely not an option. I felt like I had disappointed everyone. I felt dirty and ashamed. It was very lonely. I gave birth to a beautiful boy. Only: he was completely white, had blue eyes and blonde hair. My parents were already ashamed of me, because I came from a very Christian family, but this was really terrible.”

DNA-test

“I contacted the boy from the one-night stand, even though we had done it safely, and also discussed everything with my ex. My ex was in a state of dismay, but he didn’t want to have much to do with my son anyway. one night stand wanted me to come over. We did a DNA test and guess what? My blond, white son is completely Surinamese.

I secretly thought it was a bit of a shame, because that one-night stand was a lot of fun. He now had another girlfriend, so we went our separate ways. I still thought about him often, yes.”

“I still felt like a disappointment to my parents, so when a man from church crossed my path, it seemed like a good idea. He had a dream that he had to take care of me and my son. I was looking for love, wanting being an ordinary family and doing well.

He was sweet and caring and seven months later we got married. He had a good job, a house and was a good Christian. My parents were on cloud nine and I was happy that I was good enough again.”

Everyone angry

“He recognized my son and we had a daughter together. A very nice time. Unfortunately, just loving someone because he takes good care of you is not enough. If you are not in love and don’t feel the jitters in the beginning, then you have no base.

Our basis was God. Six years later we divorced. Everyone was angry, except my ex-husband. He also knew that this was better. It literally made me sick, but when we looked at each other and knew: we were getting divorced, a burden was lifted from us.”

“It cost me dearly in the community. I was almost kicked out of the church, was no longer allowed to be a youth leader while I really loved it and was completely alone again. I had done everything wrong in their eyes. That saddens me, because I loved those people very much.”

Man of my life

“We have a nice co-parenting relationship now, my ex-husband and I. He now has a new wife and a child, and I have a new man. That philosophy student. Ten years after our first night together, we both turned out to be single and spoke He arrived ten minutes late and I almost shot it. But as soon as we spoke I knew: this is the man of my life.”

“A few weeks later I was sitting with his family for Christmas dinner. It came as a surprise that I was pregnant a few months later. In the middle of corona time, we became parents of a son and decided to get used to each other as a family while we waited. Fortunately, my eldest children loved it and we grew together to our new situation. It is admirable how well children can adapt.”

Three different fathers, two marriages

“We are now about four years further and we are a beautiful family. We got married last August and are very happy with each other. The church was my family for years and I was rejected from there. I regret that I no longer live in God. can believe as before.

This is not the image I had in mind before: three children from three different fathers and two marriages. But I’m no longer ashamed of how my life turned out, and that’s perhaps the best thing of all.”

