Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market

Vasco Seabra takes over: «Koindredi is an extraordinary player, with incredible talent»

At the press conference previewing the game with Moreirense, counting for the 17th round of the Betclic League, Vasco Seabra addressed the market, leaving much praise for Koindredi, player who is in Sporting’s sights.

“First of all, it’s something we have to be prepared for and calm about. We know that the market will happen. What makes me proud is that three months ago we didn’t talk about the Estoril players in the way they did. speaks and now they are being associated with different contexts of different clubs. It makes me happy that the game proposal presented helps them to gain value and that they have the capacity and talent to attract the attention of larger clubs. We are very pleased to see them grow with the belief that we count on them until June and we will enjoy their value and we have a lot of work to do to scale up and be even more prepared”, he began by stating.

“Koindredi is an extraordinary player, with incredible talent, I’m not surprised that he attracts attention, I was pleased with that. Due to Koba’s departure, if it eventually happens it’s a matter to think about, I don’t really like anticipating scenarios, because I don’t like to suffer in advance (laughs). When things happen, we have to intervene on them. At the moment, it’s not a problem, he’s called up for tomorrow’s game, he’s a player I trust, who I count on” , took on.