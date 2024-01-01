Estrellas Orientales signs an experienced Venezuelan player (+Video)

#Estrellas #Orientales #signs #experienced #Venezuelan #player #Video

This Sunday, December 31, @Lidomtraderumors through the social network X confirmed that Yangervis Solarte would be joining the Estrellas Orientales for the remainder of the round robin of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic. “Los Verdes” chose to acquire the Venezuelan after the elimination of his team in the LMP, the Águilas de Mexicali.

The 36-year-old veteran faced a total of 54 commitments with “el Aguilucho” of Mexico and left some quite outstanding numbers. In In 197 at-bats he had 54 hits, drove in 28 runs, scored 25, hit eight home runs, six doubles and received 23 walks for a batting average of .274, on-base percentage of .348 and SLG of .426.

“The Pachydermos” continued, then, opting to improve their offense with a slugger with a lot of experience, not only in Caribbean leagues, but also in the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

With a collective AVG of .248 and OPS of .672, the Estrellas Orientales have the second best batting in the LIDOM Semifinal Series, after the Tigres del Licey. Likewise, they top the list of the best earned run averages allowed with 1.25; The union of both facets -offensive and pitching- has those led by Fernando Tatis in first position in the standings with three wins and one loss, tied with “el Glorioso”.