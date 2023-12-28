Estufa Clausura 2024 football live: Transfers, rumors and all the movements of the Liga MX today, December 27

#Estufa #Clausura #football #live #Transfers #rumors #movements #Liga #today #December

Estufa Clausura 2024 football live: Transfers and rumors from the MX League

After the conclusion of Opening 2023 from Liga MXtournament in which America was crowned for the 14th time, the time has come for the call stove footballwhich is basically the purchase, sale and loan of players that will swell the ranks of the Mexican teams for the tournament Closing 2024. Here we tell you the most popular transfers and rumors of the 18 national football teams today.

Blue Cross – RUMOR

The Machine continues to prepare for what will be next season. After the Christmas holidays, Cruz Azul had the incorporation of two foreign soccer players: Lorenzo Faravelli and Gabriel Fernández, with which the positions for those not trained in Mexico were already occupied, but without doubt what takes strength is the name of Alexis Vega to reach the cement complex. More details here.

PACHUCA – RUMOR

The Venezuelan Salomón Rondón, top scorer in the history of Vinotinto has separated from River Plate and, according to the newspaper Súper Deportivo, his new destination will be Pachuca, in what would be his twelfth club in his career after his time at several clubs in Europe such as Newcastle, Everton, Mágala, Las Palmas, among others. More details here.

PUMAS – LOW

The departure of John Dinenno of Pumas is imminent. TOYes, as Claro Sports announced, The ‘commander’ will leave the Auriazul team, the Argentine attacker was not part of the Auriazul board’s plans and now will head to Brazil. The top ten historical scorers of the feline team signed with Cruzeiro. All the details, here.

TIGERS – ATLAS

It’s official. Juan Brunetta He is a new Tigres player. The Apertura 2023 runner-up team announced this Wednesday the arrival of the Argentine, who had a brilliant time at Santos in the semester that just ended, being the leader in assists. The midfielder, 26 years old, arrives in Tigres to occupy the foreign position left vacant by Nicolás Lópezwho arrived at León has started the Apertura 2023. All the details, here.

💣🇦🇷 The leader in assists in the Liga MX arrives in Nuevo León to undergo medical examinations and finalize his contract with La U. Welcome to Club Tigres, Juan Brunetta! 😎#TigerProfile 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6B44QouHpx — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) December 27, 2023

MONTERREY – RUMOR

The Rayados de Monterrey do not take their finger off the line with Rodrigo Villagra from Talleres de Córdoba, since it is your main objective in this transfer market. To the misfortune of the royal team, They have not been able to reach an agreement with the Argentine team and with the player to obtain his services.

AMERICA – RUMOR

Luis Fuentes would remain in América for Clausura 2024. The Eagles now They left the Apertura 2023 title behind and have their sights set on the following season, but first They will have to resolve some contractual details with their players.

Among them is the issue of Luis Fuentes, who at 37 years of age, would have renewed for six more months with the Coapa team, so they will seek the two-time championship in the first two months of next year.

SAINTS – HIGH

Duván Vergara wants to show his best level in Santos Laguna. The Colombian soccer player He is living his last six months of loan with the Laguneros, so he hopes to give a better version of himself in this Clausura 2023.

“I want to stay. I have six nice months left that I will make the most of. I am very happy here, very happy for the continuity and for the affection that everyone has shown me. Thinking about whether they buy me or I return to Monterrey would be rushing. There is still one tournament ahead and my performance on the court is what will give the answer if I stay or leave.”

Duván Vergara celebrates a goal. – @ClubSantos.

ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS – ALTAS

San Luis took advantage of this Tuesday to announce two signings for Clausura 2024. The potosinos They welcomed Tepa González, who was champion of the Expansion League with Tapatío CD at Closing 2023.

Welcome, @tepaglez9! ✍️ We announce striker José de Jesús González as our second addition ahead of the #Clausura2024. 📝 https://t.co/SLChIyQXM9#ConAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/T4oeyZzCXM — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) December 27, 2023

Besides, announced the return of Oscar Macías, who had a past in Potosí in 2020. Like Tepa, He was champion of the Expansion League in Clausura 2023 and has a move to FC Juárez in 2021.

Welcome back, @oscarmacias_287! ✍️ Our first incorporation for the #Clausura2024 It is Oscar Macías, from Tapatío. 📝 https://t.co/pi6r29Mrho#ConAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/DLSTN8e2RS — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) December 27, 2023

CHIVAS – LOW

Chivas announced the departure of Chicote Calderón, after failing to reach an agreement with his renewal for the Clausura 2024, so after four years wearing the Sacred Flock shirt he will say goodbye to the Guadalajara institution.

Chivas announces the departure of Chicote Calderón | Imago7

NECAXA – HIGH

Given the departure of Calderón from Chivas, Chicote could return to Necaxa, with whom he would already have advanced talks to return to the whole of Aguascalientes.

ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS – ALTAS

According to information from Pressport, Atlético de San Luis closed the signing of Jonantán Villal Ozuna, an 18-year-old midfielder who is considered one of the jewels that Mexican soccer would have. It would arrive from Atlanta United II of the USL Championship, the second division in the United States.

Looking to strengthen their squad with young players, andThe Potosí club would use Villal’s services to work with the first team, under the command of Gustavo Leal, with the aim of developing his potential as has been done with other players on the team such as Vitinho.

Jonathan was born in Atlanta, Georgia; United States, but he also has Mexican nationality due to his father and since 2016 he played with the academy Atlanta United Football Club, and then sign as a professional footballer in January 2022 with Atlanta United II.

CELTA DE VIGO – ALTAS

🔔 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Marco Garcés, new Director of Football at RC Celta. 🗣️ “The young people from the quarry have to believe that they can reach the first team and the first team that their place is the elite. “No one should ever give up.” 🩵 Welcome! Welcome! — RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 26, 2023

There will be a new Mexican manager in Europe. Is about Marco Garceswho was in the leadership of the Pachucaas well as LAFC. He Real Club Celta de Vigo reported the arrival of Garcés through his social networks, who mentioned: “The young people of The quarry has to believe that they can reach the first team and the first team that their place is the elite. “No one should ever give up.”

TOLUCA – ALTAS

Renato Paiva and Toluca are close to closing a new reinforcement for the Diablos defense, it is about Federico Pereira, champion defense with Liverpool of Uruguay. In accordance with Press reportthe defender will sign a four-year contract, in order to have his first adventure abroad. It is known that the reds won this signing from Boca Juniors. The player has been summoned by La Celeste since the recruitment process Washington Tabarez, although he has not been able to debut.

BLUE CROSS – HIGH

Kevin Mier, ready for his first experience in Liga MX

Along with the arrival of Piero QuispeHours later, the man who would be Cruz Azul’s new goalkeeper set foot on Mexican soil: Kevin Mier, one of the four new faces that we will see in La Maquina to try to erase the bitter Opening 2023 that they had. Here all the information about Mier’s arrival

PUMAS – HIGH

Piero Quispe arrived in Mexico to sign with Pumas. |

On the night of December 25, as a Christmas gift, the Peruvian soccer player Piero Quispe landed in Mexico to arrange the last details of your contracting with the Pumas from UNAM. Here you can find out what he said upon his arrival.

