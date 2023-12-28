Ethan Salas has this position among the best prospects for the 2024 season

#Ethan #Salas #position #among #prospects #season

The San Diego Padres signed Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas, for a record amount for a Venezuelan with more than 5.6 million dollars, as he has great skills both offensively and defensively, which has generated high expectations since his agreement.

The 16-year-old player is projected as one of the best Latin players in Major League Baseball within five to six years, since the Padres organization used its entire budget for these international signings at the time with the Creole.

In this 2023 season he has been able to have his first experience in the minor leagues, where he has gone through the A, A and AA categories, impressing all his coaches for his ability to adapt at such a young age.

In this period of time, he has a total of 66 games played, 254 at-bats, 40 runs scored, 63 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 30 walks, five stolen bases, .752 OPS and a .248 offensive average

For this reason, they are leading the list of their institution’s best prospects for 2024, according to Baseball Americawhich makes it clear that he is expected to be one of the next stars in the Major Leagues both individually and collectively.

Likewise, it is expected that the year that is optimal for its debut in the Seniors, take place in the year 2026. However, this may change with the passage of time and the performances that the young man may give in the best categories of San Diego.