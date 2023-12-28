Ethan Salas has this position among the best prospects for the 2024 season

#Ethan #Salas #position #among #prospects #season

The San Diego Padres signed Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas, for a record amount for a Venezuelan with more than 5.6 million dollars, as he has great skills both offensively and defensively, which has generated high expectations since his agreement.

The 16-year-old player is projected as one of the best Latin players in Major League Baseball within five to six years, since the Padres organization used its entire budget for these international signings at the time with the Creole.

In this 2023 season he has been able to have his first experience in the minor leagues, where he has gone through the A, A and AA categories, impressing all his coaches for his ability to adapt at such a young age.

In this period of time, he has a total of 66 games played, 254 at-bats, 40 runs scored, 63 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 30 walks, five stolen bases, .752 OPS and a .248 offensive average

For this reason, they are leading the list of their institution’s best prospects for 2024, according to Baseball Americawhich makes it clear that he is expected to be one of the next stars in the Major Leagues both individually and collectively.

Likewise, it is expected that the year that is optimal for its debut in the Seniors, take place in the year 2026. However, this may change with the passage of time and the performances that the young man may give in the best categories of San Diego.

Also Read:  Real Madrid Castilla - Intercity, live: First Federation, live today

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The new gold rush begins: «Shelter in the storm» – Turin News
The new gold rush begins: «Shelter in the storm» – Turin News
Posted on
The country continues to record price increases for construction materials –
The country continues to record price increases for construction materials –
Posted on
War between Israel and Hamas has killed 68 journalists –
War between Israel and Hamas has killed 68 journalists –
Posted on
Work more productively in 2024? We asked Microsoft 5 questions about the AI ​​assistant in Word and Excel
Work more productively in 2024? We asked Microsoft 5 questions about the AI ​​assistant in Word and Excel
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News