EU Commission, state aid for batteries and solar panels – QuiFinanza

The electric vehicle battery plant that Swedish company Northvolt is building in Germany will have an annual capacity of 60 GWh. This means it will be able to produce batteries to power 800,000 to 1 million electric vehicles per year, depending on the size of the battery.

The plant, which will be built in the town of Heide, Schleswig-Holstein, will start producing in 2026 and reach full production capacity in 2029.

The European Commission has approved German state aid of 902 million euros to support the construction of the plant. The aid will take the form of a direct grant of €700 million and a guarantee of €202 million.

According to the Commission, the aid is necessary to prevent the investment from moving to the United States, where support was offered under the Inflation Reduction Act.

European Commission approves first state aid to avoid relocations

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the EU Commission and responsible for competition policy, commented: “This German measure is the first individual aid approved to prevent an investment from being diverted from Europe, under the new possibility offered by the Temporary Framework of crisis and transition. Allows Germany to support the construction of Northvolt’s manufacturing plant, an important step for the electrification of transport in Europewhile preserving a level playing field in the single market.”

Northvolt and its sodium batteries: a challenge to China

Northvolt’s investors include the German automaker Volkswagenthe US investment company BlackRock and the American investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Last November, Northvolt announced the development of a new type of sodium ion battery, an alternative technology to the dominant lithium ion one, without lithium, cobalt or nickel. This news is of particular interest, considering that the extraction and refining of these metals is controlled by China, the world’s leading producer of lithium batteries.

Sodium batteries, although they have a lower energy density than lithium batteries, appear to be more suitable for energy storage, thanks to their lower cost and better performance in various temperatures. Northvolt’s sodium-ion battery has an energy density of 160 watt-hours per kilo, which is competitive with lithium batteries used for storage, which reach 180 Wh per kilo.

Europe: more funds for green technologies

In addition to the German subsidy, the European Commission gave the green light also given to the French program of 2.9 billion euros in state aid for the production of clean technologiesincluding batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps and related basic and intermediate materials.

This initiative is part of Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, active since last March, which allows EU member states to implement simplified programs to support net-zero technologies. So far, the main beneficiaries of this relaxation of public aid rules have been mainly Germany and France, while governments with less spending capacity, including Italy, have been left behind.

At the end of December, the Commission also approved Italy’s €17.7 billion aid plan for the development of a centralized system for storing renewable energy.