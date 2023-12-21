EU countries agree on relaxing budget rules

#countries #agree #relaxing #budget #rules

The basic rules remain the same: the budget deficit may not exceed three percent of gross domestic product and the maximum permitted national debt is 60 percent. The new rules will give countries that do not meet these conditions more time to step up their efforts.

“These were tough negotiations,” says outgoing Finance Minister Kaag. “But I am happy that after long discussions there has been a good agreement. It is important that a solid foundation is laid for national budgets with clear rules and that everyone adheres to them.”

Discussion

There has been discussion about the budget rules for a long time. Countries such as Italy and France have not adhered to budget rules for years, but have never been punished for this. This irritates ‘frugal’ countries such as the Netherlands and Germany. They were prepared to agree to flexible rules, if compliance also became stricter.

The new budget rules give countries with a high national debt more time to get their finances in order. That period can be extended even further if a country makes investments in climate or defense. If a Member State consciously does not adhere to the budgetary rules, sanctions will follow.

The agreement was preceded by weeks of intensive negotiations. Before the new rules come into effect, agreement must be reached with the European Parliament.

Also Read:  A consultative meeting with the Ait Melloul group about formulating its openness plan

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
Posted on
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
Posted on
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News