EU forecast for Romania for the next 10 years: the number of employees over 65 will triple / Demand and supply of labor are disconnected

The population aged over 65 who will be working in 2035 will triple in number compared to those 65+ who are working now, Prof. Dr. Cătălin Ghinăraru explained in a discussion with HotNews, based on Cedefop data, one of the decentralized agencies of the European Union that periodically makes projections on the labor market. As a share of the population, seniors will exceed the 30% threshold, confirming the country’s severe aging process.

30 years ago, their share barely reached 13%, says the Romanian researcher, the expert whom the European Commission calls when discussing the labor market in Romania.

“The good part is that the employed population is growing and will increase by about 1% per year, which means an annual increase above the EU-27 average”, explains Ghinăraru. The researcher estimated 30 years ago that we will have to face the challenge called “multicultural Romania”, along with the filling of vacant positions with immigrants brought from outside the country.

Labor demand and supply are disconnected in Romania, as the growing number of graduates will face a labor market where employment opportunities will not match their training, according to a report published a few days ago by Cedefop.

Despite the growing supply of college-educated workers, there will be difficulties in filling these jobs, and these difficulties will cause workers with college degrees to be offered lower-level non-college-demanding jobs than the qualifications they hold.

Fastest growing sectors 2021-2035: Information and communications 3.4% – employment growth 2021-2035. Also, important increases will be in the real estate, research and banking sectors.

Sectors with high demand for employment in the next 10 years: salespeople, construction, transport, administration. Only a third of the jobs filled will be for highly skilled employees

Over the forecast period, however, employment in Romania is forecast to grow by 0.6-0.7% per year, much faster than the growth of around 0.2-0.3% per year forecast for the EU -27 overall

Romania’s population will decrease by 9% in the period 2020-35. EU predicts ‘steep’ decline in 15-54 population and rise in 65 and over population

The changes in the labor force in Romania in the next 10 years will be determined by the aging of the population and the increasing participation rates in most age groups.

The total labor force in Romania will increase by 6% in the period 2020-35, compared to the decrease by 6% in the last 15 years, according to Cedefop data, consulted by HotNews.

Also, the total participation rate in Romania will increase by 9 pp in the period 2020-35, compared to an increase of only 1 pp for the EU-27. This in the conditions in which the total population will decrease by 9% in the period 2020-35, as in the interval 2005-2020 it decreased by 8%

There will also be problems in the area of ​​Education, because the EU agency that made the forecast estimates a “precipitous” decrease in the population aged 15-54 in Romania, while the population aged 55-59 and 65 and over will grow strong.

The participation rates of all age groups over 20 in Romania will increase strongly in the next 10 years, but the strongest growth is projected for the 60-64 age group (34 pp).

Likewise, labor market participation rates will increase for women by 11 percentage points, and for men by 7 percentage points in the period 2020-2035.

Forecasts speak of 4.7 million jobs to be filled, of which 700 thousand new jobs and 4 million vacant jobs as a result of resignations/retirements

Employment growth in the manufacturing industry will be relatively fast, with dynamics of more than 2% per year in the period 2022-30.

On the other hand, employment in the primary and utilities sector, which represents about a quarter of employment in Romania, mainly in agriculture, is estimated to decrease by 5% per year during the same period. The administrative and support services sub-sector is forecast to experience a decline in employment of 0.8% per year over the period 2022-30.

In distribution and transport, employment in the major sub-sectors of wholesale and retail trade (15% of employment), land transport (5% of employment) and accommodation and food (3% of employment work) will grow strongly in the period 2022-2030, Cedefop data show.

The same will happen in the manufacturing of cars, food, beverages and tobacco, while employment in textiles & leather is forecast to fall sharply

The number of available jobs shows the number of vacancies as a result of newly created jobs and those left vacant as a result of the departure (by resignation or retirement) of those who occupied them.

Most occupations, with the exception of agricultural and fishing workers, will see job growth.

Forecasts speak of 4.7 million jobs to be filled, of which 706,000 new jobs and 4 million jobs become vacant as a result of employee resignations/retirements.

In the industry, the jobs of executive directors, senior officials and managers will decrease and some middle-level occupations will increase: assemblers, clerks, and sales jobs.

Also, occupations that do not require high skills will increase, with the exception of workers in mining, construction and transportation.

The share of skilled workers will also grow somewhat more slowly, from 23% in 2022 to 27% in 2035.

The market share of medium-skilled workers will also increase slightly from 61% in 2022 to 65% in 2035. Compared to the EU-27 average, Romania is doing poorly in terms of high-skilled and above-average jobs with medium skills.