EU funds for research on chemicals and disease

The project, which is coordinated from the University of Eastern Finland (UEF), deals with the impact of chemicals on body metabolism. In Umeå, the focus will be above all on the risk of obesity in children and, among other things, will involve analyzes from samples collected within the NorthPop birth cohort.

Throughout our lives we are exposed to exposures in our environment that could affect the risk of developing various diseases. Sometimes these exposures lead to mutations in our genes, but more often their negative impact seems to be through less noticeable changes that slowly increase our risk of disease.

– My research focuses on exposures during particularly sensitive periods in life, for example during pregnancy or already during the fetal stage. The hope is to find the exposures that cause the most damage, so we can introduce effective preventive measures in the future, says Sophia Harlid.

“Move the curve”

One of the key concepts in public health is to “move the curve”.

– This means that even a small change in, for example, exposure to unhealthy substances can have major effects on the number of people who fall ill. Work to identify harmful exposures and reduce them in society is therefore of the utmost importance so that as many people as possible can remain healthy during their lives, says Sophia Harlid.

Leading European researchers

The research is part of the NEMESIS project (Novel Effect biomarkers for MEtabolic disruptorS: evidence on health Impacts to science and policy NeedS). The project, which starts in January 2024, brings together meritorious researchers from all over Europe and is methodologically impressive. The ability of environmental chemicals to disrupt metabolism will be investigated with several cohorts in different EU countries.

The mechanisms behind the negative health effects will be investigated using state-of-the-art in vitro methods by leading researchers in the field. The effects of chemical exposure in the environment are investigated in whole organisms, for example in zebrafish. In addition, the goal is to increase the impact of research results by increasing citizens’ awareness of the harmful effects of environmental chemicals and how exposure to these harmful chemicals can be avoided in everyday life.