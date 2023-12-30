EU leaders: “The euro is a success but now there are new challenges for us”

#leaders #euro #success #challenges

“Over the years there have been enormous challenges, including doubts about the future of the euro itself. But each time we have found the right answers, such as the Harmonized System for Banking Supervision and Resolution or the European Stability Mechanism. Today, the support for the single currency by euro area citizens is close to record levels. But our work is not finished. Because we are faced with new challenges that EU countries cannot face alone and citizens are looking to the Europe to find answers”. The leaders of the EU institutions write this in their joint message to Europeans.

“Happy 25th birthday, Euro! Our common European currency has become an indispensable part of our daily life, giving us simplicity, stability and sovereignty”, writes the President of the European Council Charles Michel on is 25 years old: the value of unity in a changing world”, written together with Paschal Donohoe, Christine Lagarde, Roberta Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen. The editorial was published in the media of the 20 euro area countries. The single currency came into force on 1 January 1999 in 11 EU member states.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Also Read:  Minimum salary 2024 net - big increase from January! How much does the employer have to pay on hand? [17.12.2023 r.]

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Finance has already published the new IRS withholding tables for 2024
Finance has already published the new IRS withholding tables for 2024
Posted on
Aluminum Redmi Watch 4 with HyperOS will look to Europe!
Aluminum Redmi Watch 4 with HyperOS will look to Europe!
Posted on
Simona Halep, unbelievable gesture before the New Year: “The employees remained masked!”
Simona Halep, unbelievable gesture before the New Year: “The employees remained masked!”
Posted on
Sporza Yearbook – “Hamburgers and doing nothing at all”, is how Vermeeren relaxes after his overwhelming year
Sporza Yearbook – “Hamburgers and doing nothing at all”, is how Vermeeren relaxes after his overwhelming year
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News