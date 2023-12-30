EU leaders: “The euro is a success but now there are new challenges for us”

#leaders #euro #success #challenges

“Over the years there have been enormous challenges, including doubts about the future of the euro itself. But each time we have found the right answers, such as the Harmonized System for Banking Supervision and Resolution or the European Stability Mechanism. Today, the support for the single currency by euro area citizens is close to record levels. But our work is not finished. Because we are faced with new challenges that EU countries cannot face alone and citizens are looking to the Europe to find answers”. The leaders of the EU institutions write this in their joint message to Europeans.

“Happy 25th birthday, Euro! Our common European currency has become an indispensable part of our daily life, giving us simplicity, stability and sovereignty”, writes the President of the European Council Charles Michel on is 25 years old: the value of unity in a changing world”, written together with Paschal Donohoe, Christine Lagarde, Roberta Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen. The editorial was published in the media of the 20 euro area countries. The single currency came into force on 1 January 1999 in 11 EU member states.

