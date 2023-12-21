EU projects should help researchers make their research more FAIR

#projects #researchers #research #FAIR

Open Science Trails (OSTrails) is a three-year EU-funded project that aims to help researchers make their research more accessible and reusable (FAIR). The project will begin in 2024 under the leadership of the organization OpenAIRE, and is part of the EOSC collaboration. SND participates in the project together with 38 partners from 15 EU countries.

The main purpose of OSTrails is to develop new methods and tools to support researchers and data support functions in different phases of the research cycle. The project is divided into three connected parts with different focuses.

Planning : During this part of the project, the focus is on developing machine-readable data management plans that can communicate with other research administrative systems. The aim is to make data management plans a more dynamic and living tool that can serve as a practical resource for researchers and data support functions throughout the research process.

: The focus for the second part of the project is to establish so-called Scientific Knowledge Graphs (SKG’s). The graphs are built using information from machine-readable data management plans and will provide a visual overview of research output in various fields with a focus on FAIR. This, in turn, makes it possible to quantify and follow up the development towards a more open science system. Evaluation: The third part of the project aims to develop a number of indicative tests and evaluation tools that will serve as measures of how well research data meets the FAIR criteria in different parts of the research process. The aim is to make it easier for both researchers, financiers and publishers to be able to evaluate themselves whether research is conducted according to the FAIR principles.

– SND’s role in the project will be to carry out a national pilot to evaluate the methods and products that are developed within the framework of the project. We will mainly look at getting increased machine readability between DORIS, DMP tools and research information systems, so-called CRIS systems, says Johan Fihn Marberg, IT manager at SND. (DORIS is SND’s own system where researchers can describe and share data.)

The different parts of the project will result in a set of practical methods, tools and services that together lower the thresholds for working according to the FAIR principles.

All services and tools will be gathered under a so-called knowledge hub called OSTrails Commons where researchers, financiers and publishers will be able to turn to for help. Overall, the idea is that in the long run this will create a comprehensive system with practical solutions that accelerate the development towards open science.