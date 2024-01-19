EU sectoral support for fishing in the spotlight

Paubert Mahatante, Minister of Fisheries and the Blue Economy, detailed yesterday in Ampandrianomby the breakdown of the European sectoral support fund for fishing and its variations.

Play the transparency card to the fullest. This was the posture adopted yesterday in Ampandrianomby by Paubert Mahatante, Minister of Fisheries and the Blue Economy. Where he presented in detail the allocations of the first tranche of the sectoral support fund of the European Union, EU, as part of the renewal of the Fisheries Protocols. This, in front of Isabelle Delattre Burger, ambassador of the EU Delegation to Madagascar and the Comoros.

In the amount of 1.1 million euros per year, from 2023 to 2026, this financial support, according to the explanations of Paubert Mahatante, has made it possible to make numerous improvements in the various branches of the sector.

The fishing sector benefited from 192,977 euros, aquaculture from 196,076 euros, the promotion of the blue economy 49,117 euros, maritime spatial planning 39,900 euros, statistical-planning studies and the Poisoning Observatory by consumption of marine animals, ICAM, obtained 110,983 euros, health control for 180,930 euros, good governance 67,003 euros, the Malagasy Fisheries and Aquaculture Agency, APMA, had 22,000 euros , 825,000 euros were devoted to the monitoring and control of fisheries and 10,000 euros were allocated in the approach with other collaborating entities such as the Port, Maritime and River Agency, APMF.

Trust

As for the royalties from European shipowners and the EU, 12,880,000 euros in total, an increase of 44% compared to the previous agreement, Isabelle Delattre Burger underlined “that the tuna campaign begins, we will have to wait more late for that.” But Madagascar has already received 86,000 euros in environmental taxes, at a rate of 2.5 euros per tonne. 200,000 euros are expected this year on this aspect. The reference tonnage for European boats has been set at 14,000 tonnes.

In the process, Paubert Mahatante cites future projects. Like the fishing school to be set up in Faux-Cap in the far south of the country. “Fishermen are more resilient in these regions where malnutrition is rife. Other establishments of the same type will be opened across the country.”

An opportunity also for him to defend his record. “Before the creation of this ministry, we only had two surveillance ships. We have twenty-three today. With a billion ariary to buy fuel. All this thanks to the trust of technical and financial partners. Madagascar is among the first three countries eligible for the Fisheries Transparency Initiative, FiTi. We are committed to fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, or IUU fishing.”

The objective of Madagascar and the EU is to find a balance between access to resources for Europeans while helping to preserve them. Hence this sectoral support which was previously 700,000 euros. Paubert Mahatante hopes that with all the modules in place, traditional fishing which represents 65 to 67% of the whole will gradually turn into artisanal fishing with more developed technical means, increased control of value chains with, at But, good quality products.

Eric Ranjalahy