EU stock markets cautious awaiting the ECB, luxury shines in Milan. PopSondrio sale on M&A

#stock #markets #cautious #awaiting #ECB #luxury #shines #Milan #PopSondrio #sale

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets are trying to raise their heads after three consecutive negative sessions. The market is thus trying to react to the disappointment caused by ECB President Christine Largade who yesterday spoke of a rate cut in the summer, dampening hopes of a more aggressive easing.

Today, the European Central Bank will publish the minutes of its December meeting, as the “silence” period begins a week before next Thursday’s meeting. Overseas, meanwhile, Chinese stock markets retreat after hitting five-year lows and the Tokyo Stock Exchange closes lower following the contraction on Wall Street. Geopolitical tensions and fears of the Red Sea effect on energy prices remain in the background.

In Piazza Affari, all eyes are on the control of Banca Popolare di Sondrdio which – according to Il Sole 24 Ore – is on the table of at least one large American investment bank. There is talk of a 10% package and an operation created to encourage the rise of a large Italian bank: Unicredit. A “no comment” came from Piazza Gae Aulenti.

On the currency market, the euro gains ground at 1.089 dollars while it is also worth 161 yen. The price of oil is rising slightly with Brent March at 78.36 dollars (+0.63%) and WTI February traveling at 73.19 dollars (+0.87%). Gas is at 27.9 euros (+0.76%) per megawatt hour on the Amsterdam platform.