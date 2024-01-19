EU stock markets on the rise, banks still under the spotlight on Piazza Affari

#stock #markets #rise #banks #spotlight #Piazza #Affari

by Andrea Fontana and Stefania Arcudi

In Piazza Affari, all eyes are on the possibility of selling 4% of Eni. Oil and gas prices on the rise. Euro below 1.09 dollars. Spread slightly down to 156 points, ten-year yield down

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets cautiously rose in the last session of the week in the wake of two significant macroeconomic data in view of the central banks’ moves: the slowdown in inflation in Japan in December (2.3% ) which should lead the Bank of Japan to confirm its accommodative rate policy; the sharp decline in UK retail sales in December (-3.2% compared to November) which will have to be taken into account by the Bank of England even if inflation rebounded in December. Meanwhile, the indications coming from the Davos Forum have reduced expectations of an early start to rate cuts.

Thus, the FTSE MIB of Milan is in positive territory, returning close to the 30,500 points reached temporarily in the first sessions of 2024. The CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam are also doing well. and the FT-SE 100 in London. Up to this moment the week of the price lists has been rather anonymous (-0.6% the Eurostoxx and -0.4% Milan).

Lagarde: economic normalization has begun

«At the end of 2023 we saw some trends that give us an idea of ​​what we can expect for 2024. Since the end of last year we have seen the beginning of a period of normalization which, however, does not mean a return to normality, but rather to what I define as non-normality.” ECB President Christine Lagarde said this while speaking at a round table on the global outlook at the World Economic Forum in Davos. «At the end of 2023 – said Lagarde – we saw some recovery in consumption and a return to normality of savings from a condition of excessive savings, less tight labor markets and finally a reduction in inflation, both headline and core. So this is what we can expect for 2024, a continuation of these trends.”

Focus on Eni, the banking risk and the Tim dossier

In Piazza Affari the focus is on the privatizations being studied by the Italian government and in particular on the possibility that in the spring the Ministry of Finance could sell a 4% stake in Eni, once the ongoing buyback by the oil group has been completed. The move is part of the privatization plan to raise around 20 billion euros by 2026. The banking sector is in the forefront with Banco Bpm, Banca Pop Er and Banca Mps on the rise, with an eye on the risk in the sector, after the indiscretions of the Sun 24 Ore on the interest of some institutions for the Banca Popolare di Sondrio. The issue of Telecom Italia’s governance and the Rai Way dossier remain open, with the possibility, envisaged by Rai’s new industrial plan, that the controlling shareholder sells a stake of up to 15% of the capital. Managed savings also performed well. The slowdown of Iveco Group continues, protagonist of a rally that has brought prices to the highest since last summer.

Spread slightly down to 156 points, ten-year yield down

Slightly declining trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005560948) and the German equivalent maturity stood at 156 points, one less than the 157 points at the closing date the day before. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp also fell slightly, marking a first position at 3.89% from the 3.90% recorded at the closing on Thursday.

Euro below 1.09 dollars, oil and gas prices on the rise

On the currency market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remains below 1.09 (1.0879 from 1.0863 on Thursday). The British pound retreated slightly below $1.27 following British retail sales data. The data suggests that the British economy is “certainly not out of danger”, explain the experts at Wealth Club.

Oil prices stable at 79 dollars a barrel for the March Brent contract and at 74 for the February WTI. Rebound for gas (+3%) traded at 28.8 euros per megawatt hour in Amsterdam.

Tokyo rebounds and returns to 1990 highs

After three sessions of decline, the Tokyo stock market rebounded, reaching its highest level since 1990. The financial center rose significantly thanks to support from the weakness of the yen, a factor that helps the stocks of large exporting companies. The technology sector, in particular, was supported by the performance of the New York Nasdaq, recorded the day before. In Tokyo, the flagship Nikkei index gained 1.4% to 35,963.27 points, its highest point in 34 years. For the entire week the gain was 1 percent. The broader Topix index appreciated 0.72% to 2,510.03 points.

Stefania Arcudi Radiocor editor

Andrea Fontana Radiocor editor

