EU stock markets sluggish in the week of US inflation. Amplifon runs in Milan

by Stefania Blasioli and Giorgia Colucci

Data on the increase in prices in the United States is expected on Thursday to provide indications on the Fed’s next moves. The euro is falling, but above 1.09 dollars. Oil and gas are falling

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a week in chiaroscuro the European stock markets do not seem to shake off the torpor of the holidays and, despite 2023 closing at stellar levels (+19% the average of the continental markets and +28% Milan), are weak in the first session of the week (STOXX 50)

While the Tokyo Stock Exchange remained closed for holidays, the main indices of the Old Continent fluctuated around parity, such as the FTSE MIB in Milan, the DAX 30 in Frankfurt, the CAC 40 in Paris and the IBEX 35 in Madrid. Further back are the FT-SE 100 in London and the AEX in Amsterdam.

Focus on US inflation

In a week in which no prominent macro data are expected, the focus remains on US inflation, arriving on Thursday 11 January (after the Eurozone data released on Friday 5 January) useful for scrutinizing the direction of the Fed’s decisions ahead of the meeting on 31 January. Investors’ eyes are turned to data on orders and industrial production in Germany, while on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 January it will be the turn of France and Italy. On the central banking front, Fed banker Raphael Bostic is expected to intervene.

Euro down, oil and gas also down

On the currency side, the euro remains at 1.094 dollars (from 1.097 at Friday’s closing) and is close to 158 yen, while the dollar/yen exchange rate stands at 144. Oil is falling, with Brent March pointing at 78 dollars a barrel and the WTI of the same maturity close to 73. Natural gas traded in Amsterdam is also decreasing at just over 33 euros per megawatt hour.

Spread rising to 170 points

The spread between BTp and Bund is slightly rising. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005560948) and the German equivalent maturity stood at 170 points, two more than at the last closing. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp also rose, starting trading at 3.88%, from 3.82% the day before.

Asia in red, Tokyo closed

While the Tokyo Stock Exchange remained closed for the Coming of Age Day, the news hits the Asian stock exchanges on this first trading Monday of 2024: Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (Nev), the electric car subsidiary of the Chinese real estate giant Evergande in default from the end of 2021, reported “that it has learned that its executive director Liu Yongzhuo is in detention” on charges of having committed crimes. The company reports this in a note sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where its securities are traded and were suspended this morning pending the “release of information”. Trading in the shares will resume in the afternoon session, the company said. Mainland Chinese stocks are falling following the group’s bankruptcy on Friday, while Hong Kong is in positive territory following Friday’s gains on Wall Street.

