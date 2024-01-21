EU structural fund funds will reach Poland in March or April, the minister promises

#structural #fund #funds #reach #Poland #March #April #minister #promises

“We finally got the green light to submit the documents regarding the structural funds,” the minister told the private news channel TVN 24 on Saturday.

“These documents will be processed by the European Commission … and after that we will receive confirmation that we can apply for funding.”

“It will take another two to three months, and then another month and a half,” she added, stressing that “this [Europos Komisijos] consent [dėl sąlygų įvykdymo] it’s very important”.

According to the minister, the consent was obtained after meetings in the European Commission, as well as due to previous visits of government representatives to Brussels.

The first payment application is submitted for 6.9 billion euro payout.

A row between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law raised concerns last year about whether Poland would receive standard EU funding payments under the bloc’s new multiannual financial framework.

After a new pro-European government came to power in Poland in December, tensions eased as the new administration returned to dialogue with the European Commission and promised to restore rule of law standards in the country.

