EU visa-free travel regime for citizens of Kosovo enters into force

The new regime, which took effect at midnight, means that Kosovars can enter the Schengen area visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

In Pristina, this reform is seen as another step towards full recognition and a boost to the ambitions of the country that declared its independence in 2008 to join the EU.

“It’s a big relief (…) a good feeling,” businessman Rushit Sopi told AFP before boarding a plane flying from Pristina to Vienna.

He was one of the 20 winners of a quiz organized by the government as part of a public awareness campaign about the scheme.

The 48-year-old owner of a door and window manufacturing company regularly flies to EU countries for business purposes.

“Each visa cost me 300 euros. When I last changed my passport, I calculated that EU visas alone cost me 2,500 euros,” he said.

The embassies of European countries in Pristina, especially those that usually experience a heavy burden of issuing visas, such as the German consulate, were ready for the new procedure to come into effect.

German Ambassador Jorn Rohde himself issued the last visas to the citizens of Kosovo a few days ago, stressing that the era of visas is “finally coming to an end”.

He also invited local residents to visit his country for the European Football Championship this summer.

“Second Class Citizens”

Local polls showed that Kosovans looked forward to January 1st with great enthusiasm, calling it a historic day as their country moves closer to the EU.

However, they also blamed both Brussels and Pristina for taking so long to lift the visa regime.

1.8 million Kosovo was the last of the six Western Balkan countries to have its visa-free regime lifted.

“Until now, Europe has treated us like second-class citizens,” said 61-year-old engineer Agimas Gosalci.

“Our politicians are also responsible for such a long wait, because one of the conditions of visa liberalization was the fight against corruption and organized crime,” said 33-year-old translator Adelina Kasoli.

In Kosovo, which is considered one of the poorest countries in Europe, the average wage is just over 400 euros, and youth unemployment is over 20 percent.

Fears of emigration

For the past two months, the Kosovo government has been running a campaign urging people not to abuse their freedom of travel and to look for work in the EU.

Prime Minister Albinas Kurti (Albinas Kurtis) himself led this campaign, traveling all over the country and explaining the advantages of the new regime.

“This day is important. A great injustice is overturned and a great right is gained,” he told the quiz winners at the Pristina airport before they flew to Vienna.

The prime minister called on the people of Kosovo to “follow the criteria and wherever we travel, let’s not forget that our home is Kosovo.”

His deputy responsible for European integration, Besnik Bislimis, warned that due to the possible abuse of this regime, the EU could take restrictive measures that would “harm the whole country”.

Many also fear that it could lead to further labor shortages.

According to the Riinvest institute located in Pristina, this year about 18 percent private sector workers will quit their jobs and try to emigrate.

Mr Sopi’s business may also feel the impact, but on Monday he was more focused on Vienna, where he was taking his wife, who has never traveled within the EU.

“The decision (to cancel the visas) is more than welcome,” said his wife Valdete (Valdetė). “We have relatives in Germany and Switzerland, so it’s time to visit them.”

