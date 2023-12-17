Eugen Tomac: Earlier than January 24, Romania cannot have a decision on Schengen

#Eugen #Tomac #Earlier #January #Romania #decision #Schengen

PMP MEP Eugen Tomac states that Romania cannot make a decision on Schengen earlier than January 24, because then the next JAI Council will take place. He states that the earliest our country can impose entry into Schengen is on March 21, when the European Council takes place, and the president has the decision-making power, a vote by which he can block anything in Europe, if our rights are not respected. Tomac’s statement comes in the context in which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu claimed, a day ago, that he hopes that the negotiations for the accession to the Schengen Area will be completed in two days, in the first step, by air and sea, and next year, the accession by terrestrial.

Eugen Tomac Photo: Inquam Photos – Ilona Andrei

Eugen Tomac declared on Antena 3 that he does not believe in the scenario in which the negotiations for Romania’s accession to Schengen by sea and air will be completed in two days.

“Earlier than January 24th we cannot have a decision, on January 24th the next JAI Council will take place. And the earliest that Romania can on the same day decide and impose the entry into Schengen, without restrictions and obviously maritime, land and air, at the same time, is the date of March 21, when the European Council takes place. The president has his decision-making power, a vote by which he can block anything in Europe, if our rights are not respected”, said Tomac, quoted by News.ro.

The PMP MEP stated that there is a precedent in this sense.

“We blocked the opening of negotiations for Serbia’s accession to the EU in 2012, because it did not sign the Agreement on the Protection of Minorities. We blocked the European Council and this decision was postponed in February 2012, because Serbia did not want to recognize the Romanian minority in Timo Valley. So we have this precedent,” he pointed out.

About the conditions imposed by Austria, Eugen Tomac stated that “they are conditions that have nothing in common with what the Treaty says and what the Schengen Agreement says”.

“They must be rejected right from the start and I saw that the Government in Sofia was much firmer, it said that we do not accept any additional conditions, because we are not second-class citizens”, Tomac emphasized.

Ciolacu hopes that the negotiations will end in two days

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that the negotiations for Romania’s accession to the air and naval Schengen Area could be concluded in the next two days. The Head of Government mentioned that the negotiations for the terrestrial Schengen Area could be concluded next year.

“We hope to complete in the next two days the negotiations for the accession to the Schengen Area in the first step, air and naval, and also to complete as much of the infrastructure as possible by next year, (…) and to prepare for next year as well when, also, I hope to finish the negotiations for this time’s accession to the terrestrial Schengen space”, said Ciolacu.

Iohannis, after discussing Schengen with the Chancellor of Austria: “There is still a lot to negotiate”

President Klaus Iohannis claims that “there is still much to negotiate” until Austria will have a favorable position for Romania’s accession to Schengen, but he does not rule out that a solution will appear by the end of this year. The head of state had, on Thursday, in Brussels, at the invitation of the president of the European Commission, a meeting with the Chancellor of Austria and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria on the subject of Schengen.

Asked about Ciolacu’s optimism regarding a decision to join in a first phase with the airways, Iohannis only commented that “there is still more to negotiate”.

The head of state did not rule out an extraordinary JAI Council until the end of the year, but insisted that “we still have work to do.”

“Negotiations are moving forward, everyone is very involved, and if suddenly a solution appears it can be put into formal terms, but we still have work to do until then,” he said.

Austrian conditions

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated that he presented the European Commission with “clear conditions” to be implemented before Vienna agrees to admit Romania and Bulgaria to the so-called “Air Schengen”, reports APA.

“Now it’s the Commission’s turn,” Karner told the morning journal of the Ö1 station, after learning over the weekend about a possible relaxation of Austria’s veto to the reception of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen area, with the lifting of air borders.

“It’s about the fact that we need progress in the field of protection of the EU’s external borders,” Karner emphasized.

Specifically, he asks the Commission to triple the number of border police.

Also, the Commission must allocate funds for border protection infrastructure. First of all, a technical modernization of the Bulgarian-Turkish and Romanian-Serbian borders is necessary.

In addition, Karner calls for strengthened controls at land borders, as well as for Romania and Bulgaria to take asylum seekers, especially Afghans and Syrians.

The request regarding the maintenance of border controls was motivated by Karner by a “trafficker problem”. Out of slightly more than 50,000 asylum seekers in Austria, only around 150 migrants came through the airports, the interior minister explained.