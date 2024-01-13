Eugenio Derbez’s nephew gives Cruz Azul victory with a great ‘Panenka’ goal against Pachuca

Cruz Azul opens its participation in the Clausura 2024 against Pachuca, a duel that also took place in the Under-23 category where the nephew of comedian Eugenio Derbez gave the Celestes the victory.

This is Louis Derbez, who scored the only goal of the match thanks to a penalty he took ‘Panenka’ style.

With 20 minutes into the game, referee Enrique Augusto Ramírez Gutiérrez scored a penalty in favor of Cruz Azul and Louis Víctor Estrada Derbez Benavente was the one who shot correctly.

This victory means the first victory for the U-23 team whose new coach is former player Vicente Sánchez.

Louis Derbez is originally from San Luis Potosí in 2003, his incorporation to Cruz Azul occurred for the Apertura 2022 where he participated with the U-20 team.

The relationship with Eugenio Derbez, popular actor and comedian, is due to his father and curiously Eugenio is a Cruz Azul fan.

