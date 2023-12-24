Eupen coach Kohfeldt is also not happy with Belgian arbitration: “Lack of personality”

#Eupen #coach #Kohfeldt #happy #Belgian #arbitration #Lack #personality

The Belgian arbitration has to go through the dust again just before Christmas. Eupen coach Florian Kohfeldt also shot sharply at the match control in the confrontation with Union. After the match he “calmly” asked ref Nicolas Laforge for an explanation. In response he was given a yellow card. “You can’t talk to someone like that,” Kohfeldt said afterwards.

Eupen lost its last home game of the year to Union without a chance, but what Eupen coach Florian Kohfeldt was mainly concerned with afterwards was the way referee Nicolas Laforge dealt with him after the match.

“The referee made so many bad little decisions,” he began his account in the post-match interview. “When I calmly go to him afterwards and tell him that I had the feeling that many of his decisions were leaning towards Union’s side, I get a yellow card.”

“The problem with the referees is a lack of personality,” Kohfeldt continues his argument. He clearly states: “The referee is certainly not the reason for today’s defeat, let that be clear.”

“But they ask for more respect, so first show some more respect to the other people on the field.”

“It’s not his job to protect the Union players. His job is to make the right decisions.”

“And when someone calmly, very calmly points this out to him, he gives you a yellow card. Wow. Really? You can’t argue or talk to someone like that, because before you realize it he gives you a red card.”

Also Read:  Lali Esposito spoke of a challenge at a professional level: "The goal"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital
The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital
Posted on
New controversy with Renato Sanches
New controversy with Renato Sanches
Posted on
Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low
Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low
Posted on
The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”
The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News