EUR/PLN exchange rate December 27, 2023

#EURPLN #exchange #rate #December

December 27, 2023 is the next day of quotation of the EUR/PLN exchange rate. The price of many products in Poland, which are imported from other countries and settled in this currency, depends on it. As of this day, the exchange rate is PLN 4,332 (quotes at 7 a.m.). Remember that the more expensive EUR is, the higher prices we can expect on store shelves, although the price of some products may increase with some delay.

Analyzing the currency rate day by day, it changed by PLN -0.0004 (yesterday’s rate was PLN 4.3324). The week-to-week change was PLN -0.0118

By joining the European Union, Poland obliged itself to adopt the euro currency, but there is no specific date by which this should take place. Each European Union member state decides on its own whether to adopt the common currency. For the first three years after its introduction in 1999, the euro was a virtual currency used for accounting and electronic payments.

It entered circulation as a physical currency on January 1, 2002 in 12 countries that were then members of the EU. Since then, the euro zone has expanded and more countries have joined it. The euro currency is also the official means of payment in some countries that are not members of the European Union.

Monetary policy regarding the euro is conducted by the European Central Bank. Like any major change, the introduction of the euro also requires appropriate preparation and assessment of the risk of negative consequences for the country and its inhabitants. For example, unfair price conversions by entrepreneurs may result in sanctions being imposed on them. It is also necessary to develop a plan to limit and possibly minimize the undesirable effects related to the loss of independent monetary policy in individual countries.