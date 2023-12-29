Eure: at 70, Claudine Lasnon raises more than 20,000 euros per year against breast cancer

#Eure #Claudine #Lasnon #raises #euros #year #breast #cancer

“It does something to me when I think that people are turning to me, little Claudine, to organize fundraisers. » She is a little woman with a very soft voice who has been struggling for fifteen years to keep the Cormeilles fitness association alive. Claudine Lanon, who will celebrate her 70th birthday at the end of December, is a well-known figure in Cormeilles.

President of the town’s Fitness club, which brings together more than 300 members, she is also at the head of the Cormeilles rose association, created seven years ago. “It came after a member of the sports club died from breast cancer. Our friend Valérie left in January 2016. Because I was already president of the club, members who wanted to raise funds turned to me. In five weeks, we organized a first march in October 2016 with 600 participants and Cormeilles Rose was born. »

Encourage activities that “do good”

For Claudine, supporting patients in remission through sport and all leisure activities, “activities that do good”, is all the more important as the former manager of a spare parts department in Pont- Audemer got out of a mentally and physically difficult situation thanks to physical activity. “At age 55, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. The same year, I lost my dad. I could no longer work and I suffered greatly from this loss, I sank. Even getting the mail was impossible. The fitness club organized walks on Sundays, I came to walk, then do gym, it got me back on my feet. Today, I cope well with my illness thanks to sport and alternative medicine and I think that it is essential when you are ill. »

For seven years, the association has made progress and brought together more than 1,300 people during the last march, organized in spring 2023. “There for 2024, we plan to order 1,700 t-shirts for the participants”. T-shirts in the colors of the association which are its main expense. “We are volunteers and we have few operating costs, supplies during the march are provided by partner merchants, it is my grandson, Nicolas, who manages the website… So we can give more than other events best-known sporting events in the region,” specifies the president.

1700 people expected in April 2024

In 2023, Cormeilles Rose was able to donate more than 20,000 euros to the Maurice Tubiana center, in Caen, and to the La Parenthese association, in Pont-Audemer. Next February, the two organizations will each receive a check for 10,000 euros and, already, the association is preparing its next walk, on April 7, 2024. “It will always be ten euros per participant, it will always be a 7.5km route , we open registrations in January.”

“She never stops,” smiles her husband Jacky, “the associations are her driving force, it’s important to her.” The main person concerned confirms: “Sometimes I leave home not feeling well. As soon as I get here, I feel better and that’s what I wish for everyone.” If she doesn’t yet feel ready to hang up her phone, Claudine looks forward to the next few years calmly because she believes she has already found the rare gem to replace her: “I hope one day that Alison Loir, one of the Fitness Club’s coaches, can take over from me. We love the club the same way, she and I. »