Euribor should fall in 2024, slightly easing bank payments

Euribor rates will have already peaked this yearalthough below the 2008 records, and expected to decline throughout 2024relieving some of the effort for those who pay credit to the bank, according to analysts contacted by Lusa.

The continuous increases in key interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) led this year to Euribor (reference rates on housing loans) reaching the highest levels since 2008.

Euribor rates had already been rising since April 2022, anticipating the change in monetary policy (in the face of high inflation), but it was this year that they reached their highest since 2008, reaching the six-month rate of 4.138% in October (below the 5.431% in 2008 ).

In recent weeks, Euribor rates have been falling slightly and markets expect the trend to continue next year.after the ECB kept policy rates unchanged in the last two meetings and there could even be a cut in the first half of the year (if the ECB considers that inflation is under control).

On Friday, Euribor closed in the main terms below 4%. Euribor was set at 3.909% for three months, 3.861% for six months and 3.513% for 12 months.

To Lusa, XTB analyst Henrique Tomé stated that Euribor rates are expected to continue to decline in 2024 following “a change in the interest rate trajectory”. Influencing the drop in Euribor, he explained, are the ECB’s decisions but also inflation, the economic situation and the decline in interest rates on sovereign debt.

However, he warns that “these perspectives could change quickly if there are changes in the trajectory of inflation or other economic indicators that could lead the central bank to reflect on its monetary policy strategy”.

For ActivTrades analyst Mário Martins, after 2023 being the “top year in interest rates since 2008”, the year 2024 “will start with the six-month Euribor below 4% and will likely end between 3.25% and 3.50%”. This, he also warns, “unless something unexpected occurs, which reverses the path of normalization of inflation to the desired level of 2%, which would suspend this relief”.

Already the fall in Euribor could be even greater if the eurozone economy slows down significantlyin which case Mário Martins foresees Euribor six months from the end of 2024 at between 2.75% and 3%.

When asked about the fact that the three-month Euribor is currently above the six-month rate, they explained that this happens because the markets anticipate that the interest rate drop will happen in the medium term, only in the second or third quarter of 2024, which mainly has an impact in the longer term Euribor.

The fall in Euribor will have an impact on loans, easing – albeit slightly – the installments of variable-rate housing loans as they are updated. The rise in Euribor has increased installments due to the impact of the interest that customers pay.

In November, the average mortgage loan payment in Portugal was 396 euros, of which 156 euros were amortized capital (39% of the total) and interest payments. In other words, 61% of the installment went to interest payments, when in November 2022 this proportion was 29%.

According to simulations carried out for Lusa by Deco/Dinheiro&Direitos, a client with a loan worth 150 thousand euros, for 30 years, indexed to the six-month Euribor and with a ‘spread’ (bank’s profit margin) of 1%, currently pays the bank around 798.55 euros per month (taking into account the average December Euribor of 3.927%). If Euribor drops to 3.5%, you will pay 760.03 euros, less by almost 40 euros.

Although the reduction in Euribor means relief from installments, there are customers who will have to wait longer to feel the effect. For example, a customer with a 12-month Euribor-indexed home loan whose installment was renewed last November, at around 4%, will have to wait until November 2024 for the installment to be revised downwards.

According to October data from the Bank of Portugal, the 12-month Euribor represented 37.8% of variable rate housing loans, the six-month Euribor 35.9% and the three-month Euribor 23.6%.