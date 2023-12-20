Euro 7: another decisive step

#Euro #decisive #step

THE TRILOGUE – The regulation on future emissions Euro 7 concluded the process of trilogy. In the context of the ordinary legislative procedure of the European Union, a trilogue is an informal interinstitutional negotiation bringing together representatives of the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission. The goal of a trilogue is to achieve a provisional agreement on a legislative proposal acceptable to both Parliament and the Council, the co-legislators.

DAL 2030 – Therefore the agreement will have to be definitively adopted before become law throughout the community. The new regulation will apply 30 months after its entry into force for cars and vans and 48 months for buses, lorries and trailers (for vehicles built by small manufacturers it will be in force from 1 July 2030 for cars and vans and from 1 July 2031 for buses and trucks).

SQUEEZE ON COMMERCIALS – The new standard Euro 7 confirms the current Euro 6 requirements for testing and exhaust emission limits for cars and vans, with the new feature that the number of exhaust particles will have to be measured as PN10, rather than PN23 (this way smaller particles are included). While the “squeeze” concerns the buses and truckswhich, given the same test conditions envisaged by Euro 6, will however have to respect stricter limits for emissions in the laboratory (the NOx limit is 200 mg/kWh) and in real conditions (260 mg/kWh).

BRAKE PARTICULATE – The real novelty of the legislation is that it contemplates new areas of intervention. Specifically, limits are established on emissions of particles emitted by brakes (PM10) for cars and vans (3mg/km for electric vehicles; 7 mg/km for most internal combustion engine, hybrid electric and fuel cell vehicles and 11 mg/km for large thermal vans). The other new feature is the introduction of minimum requirements of performance for the duration of the battery in electric and hybrid cars: 80% from the beginning of the life cycle to five years or 100,000 km and 72% up to eight years or 160,000 km. While for battery vans we are talking about 75% from the beginning of the life cycle to five years or 100,000 km and 67% up to eight years or 160,000 km.

ENVIRONMENTAL PASSPORT – The text also provides for a so-called Environmental Vehicle Passport containing information on its environmental performance at the time of registration (pollutant emission limits, CO2 emissions, fuel and electricity consumption, electric range, battery life). Customers will also have access to updated information on fuel consumption, battery health and polluting emissions. Automakers will then need to design their vehicles to prevent tampering with emissions control systems through the digitalization of car monitoring.