Euro 7 approved by the EU. They will even check tires, pads and batteries

#Euro #approved #check #tires #pads #batteries

The agreement reached means that every car sold in the EU will receive an “ecological vehicle passport” with information on its energy efficiency. Users will also have access to up-to-date information on, for example, the condition of the traction battery, and manufacturers will be obliged to design cars in such a way as to prevent interference with exhaust emission control systems.

In the case of Euro 7, there is a certain compromise. Passenger cars and delivery vans will be tested in the same way as in the case of Euro 6. The current exhaust emission standards resulting from Euro 6 have also been maintained, as requested by almost the entire automotive industry. This approach allows manufacturers to save on the development of internal combustion cars, which are no longer promising, and to focus more on electric vehicles:

“The aim of the negotiations was to ensure the affordability of new, smaller cars with combustion engines for domestic customers and, at the same time, to enable the automotive industry to prepare for the expected overall transformation of the sector,” said Alexandr Vondra, a Czech MEP from the ECR group and the parliament’s chief negotiator on this matter.

This does not mean, however, that everything will remain the same when it comes to exhaust emissions. At the request of the European Parliament, the number of exhaust particles will now be measured at PN10 instead of the current PN23. The idea is to stop the emission of smaller particles that can enter the body more easily. For the first time, one legal act includes solutions for passenger cars, delivery vans and trucks.

For buses and trucks, the agreed text of the new rules includes stricter limits on exhaust emissions measured in laboratories. For example, the NOx limit was set at 200 mg/kWh on the test bench and 260 mg/kWh under road conditions (real driving). However, the guidelines and testing conditions will remain unchanged compared to the Euro 6 standard.

For the first time in history, limits have been set for particle emissions (PM10) from braking systems.

They are respectively:

for passenger cars and delivery vans – 3 mg/km for purely electric vehicles;

7 mg/km for most internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles,

11 mg/km for large ICE delivery vehicles.

In the era of electric transformation, regulations specifying the minimum life of traction vehicle batteries were also introduced. Importantly, they concern the minimum durability of batteries not only in electric cars but also in hybrid ones. In the case of passenger cars, the EU requires that from the beginning of their life cycle to 5 years or 100,000 miles. km the battery had at least 80 percent. capacity declared by the manufacturer. After eight years and 160 thousand km, it should be at least 72 percent. declared capacity. For delivery vehicles it is to be: 75%. (5 years or 100,000 km) and 67 percent (8 years or 160,000 km).

The text provides for an eco-vehicle passport that will be made available to every vehicle and will include information on its environmental performance at the time of registration. This includes: o permissible pollutant emission values, CO2 emissions, fuel and electricity consumption, electric range, battery life, etc. Vehicle users are also to have access to current information on fuel consumption, battery condition, pollutant emissions and other relevant information generated by the systems and on-board monitors. Moreover, car manufacturers will have to design their vehicles in a way that makes it impossible to tamper with emission control systems by digitizing vehicle monitoring.

The provisional agreement between the Council and the European Parliament now needs to be approved and formally adopted by both institutions. The regulation will apply 30 months after entry into force in the case of passenger cars and delivery vans and 48 months in the case of buses and trucks.

Video

“Events”: It cost PLN 20 million. A modern parking lot in Katowice is empty. Polsat News