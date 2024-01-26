Euro standards made cars more expensive without reducing harmful emissions

#Euro #standards #cars #expensive #reducing #harmful #emissions

The increasingly strict European regulations for the harmful emissions of motor vehicles have not had a particular effect on the environment, but have only influenced the prices of cars, which have increased significantly. This is according to a report compiled by the European Court of Auditors (ECA), quoted by Automedia.bg. The analysis states that average car emissions on our continent are currently the same as 12 years ago.

There’s no denying that cars have become much more environmentally friendly over the past decade. However, this effect is completely neutralized by two other trends – cars have more and more weight and more and more power because of the marketing goals of car manufacturers. The weight of new cars in the EU jumped by 10% between 2011 and 2022, the report claims. As a result, diesel car emissions remain unchanged from 12 years ago. Those of gasoline have decreased, but only by 4.6% – several times below the expected.

The report also debunks hybrid cars, which for many years were marketed as more environmentally friendly. On the contrary, they turn out to be much more polluting than claimed. For plug-in hybrids, the average difference between the emissions shown in official tests and those in real conditions is as much as 250%, the auditors claim. Changes to the test cycle since Dieselgate have improved the picture, but not much. Therefore, from 2022, the European Commission will collect data on fuel consumption and emissions in real conditions in parallel using mobile devices installed in cars.

In 2021, transport was the source of 23% of all greenhouse emissions in the European Union, with passenger cars accounting for just over half of this.

The report also examined the activities of various government institutions issuing type approvals to new models, including those imported from third countries. The German equivalent of “Technotest” has covered all the requirements, but those in Italy and the Netherlands have not carried out enough tests to establish whether the CO2 levels declared by the manufacturer are true. While the German service conducted 79 such control tests in 2020 and 2021, the Italian one did only two and the Dutch none.

The auditors recommend that current emissions requirements, which are calculated as an average across a carmaker’s portfolio, be scrapped and new ones introduced, including a minimum share of zero-emission cars in total sales.

