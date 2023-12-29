Eurojackpot: a colossal 38,000 million forints, brutal money, could be pocketed by a lucky person if they matched these numbers

#Eurojackpot #colossal #million #forints #brutal #money #pocketed #lucky #person #matched #numbers

Eurojackpot is one of them most popular lottery game in Europe, billions can be won every week, and the lottery is now held twice every week. Now on Friday, the numbers were drawn again after the draw on Tuesday, the Hungarians could start the game again with high hopes, to see if someone from Hungary would win the amazing jackpot, which today also meant a lot of money, more than HUF 38 billion in the draw.

An unfathomable amount of HUF was waiting for the owner, and even a Hungarian could take home the jackpot.

In 2023, it was also held in the 52nd week Eurojackpot draw on Friday, December 22. The main prize was HUF 38.7 billion exactly. So it’s no wonder that a lot of people started playing their favorite tickets with the assumed winning numbers, so it may happen that someone wakes up tomorrow morning thinking that they have become a billionaire. You won a lot of billions in forints if you used these numbers, and your whole life could change.

The Eurojackpot is played as follows: seven numbers are drawn at each draw, according to the 5/50 and 2/12 system. So five balls from the number range 1-50 and two Euro balls from the number range 1-12.

So, an amazing amount could have found its owner this week as well, and someone’s life could have changed immediately. Maybe a Hungarian can win the huge amount of money? We know very well that this is never out of the question. The slips had to be submitted by 7:00 p.m., and hopefully no one forgot about it.

Fresh numbers.

Let’s see what winning numbers were drawn on December 29, 2023:

Field A: 2, 21, 34, 40, 48

Field B: 2, 6

