EUROMILLIONS TODAY Friday: winning numbers | New millionaire in Spain thanks to this Friday’s EuroMillions

Friday, December 15, 2023, 10:31 p.m. | Updated 10:44 p.m.

The EuroMillions draw held this Friday, December 15, leaves a new millionaire in Spain. And the thing is, there is a guesser of the El Millón code that has validated your ticket in Ceuta.

In Spain, the draw has not left any winner of the first or second category, but it has one of the third category (5+0), who wins 32,489.76 euros. This award-winning ticket was purchased in Cangas de Narcea (Asturias).

Since there are no first-class winners, the corresponding amount increases the bote for the next day, where a single first-class guesser (5+2) could win 39 million euros.

The winning numbers for this Friday’s EuroMillions draw are:

– 02, 13, 37, 38 y 48

– Stars: 05 and 09

– The Million: WLH28527

How has the lives of the winners changed?

A winner wants to sue the Lottery for ruining her life



Jane Park won the EuroMillions when she was 17 years old. Now, four years later, she has revealed that what she thought would improve her life, she has achieved the opposite. In fact, she wants to sue the Lottery for “ruining” her life.

The young woman was lucky because she won the prize with the first ticket she bought. The figure she obtained was, exactly, 1,175,000 euros. According to what she said in an interview with the Mirror newspaper, the prize made her lose her mind and she squandered the money on designer clothes, cars and cosmetic operations.

Now, he admits that he would prefer not to have won the EuroMillions because his life would be “easier.” As he has confessed, even though he has a lot of money, his life is “empty” and it is very difficult for him to find a partner who is not interested only in his money.

They always played the same numbers and lost the only day they didn’t bet



Rachel Kennedy and Liam McCrohan’s story is one of being down on their luck. The couple from England was very close to winning 182 million euros. The young students always participated in the EuroMillions draw and, in addition, they always bet on the same numbers. They didn’t fail on any day, in fact, they had a platform set up with which they could automatically buy tickets every week.

However, one Friday they did not do so since their bank account was out of funds. “We didn’t think they were going to come out,” they told the British media The Sun.

They were wrong. When they checked the app, they received a notification with the numbers they always played with, which were set. And they saw that they were the ones who had taken the biggest prize. Thus, they were deprived of pocketing 182 million euros, which was the exact amount of the jackpot.

He wins more than 5 million euros and finds out at the bar

Rufino became the most famous resident of Valuengo, a small town in Jerez after winning the Gordo de la Primitiva. He got 5 million four hundred thousand euros. The most curious thing is how he found out that he was a millionaire: at the bar and by chance. Rufino was having a coffee at the usual bar. Among the customers, the conversation arose that someone from the town had won the Primitiva Jackpot. The local waiter offered to check Rufino’s ticket: “You’re the one from Gordo.” And from there, general disbelief. Nobody in the bar believed it, not even the winner himself. Rufino had an accident in the company where he worked that cost him three fingers on one hand and the incapacity for work.

Ruth, the millionaire who has not stopped working



Ruth Breen, 39, won the EuroMillions prize when she was going through a bad financial patch. The British woman, a midwife by profession and with a young daughter, saw how her luck changed when she was the winner of the raffle.

However, she was very clear that she did not want to change the course of her life. She continued working and used the money to put her daughter in a good school, to help her brother buy a house, and to pay her parents for insurance.

